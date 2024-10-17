Are Steelers right to start Wilson over Fields?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
LA Dodgers vs. NY Mets NLCS Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, trends, and stats
AUTO: OCT 12 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
NASCAR calls Front Row Motorsports, 23XI Racing suit ‘meritless’ in court document
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
NFL Week 7 Optimal Flex Plays: Is Jaylen Waddle safe to start in your lineups this week?

Top Clips

nbc_dps_lonzoball_241017.jpg
Recalling big draft decisions after Ball’s return
nbc_pft_detvsmin_241017.jpg
Can the Vikings maintain winning ways vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_brandonbeane_241017.jpg
Beane makes it clear Bills are still ‘all in’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
LA Dodgers vs. NY Mets NLCS Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, trends, and stats
AUTO: OCT 12 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
NASCAR calls Front Row Motorsports, 23XI Racing suit ‘meritless’ in court document
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
NFL Week 7 Optimal Flex Plays: Is Jaylen Waddle safe to start in your lineups this week?

Top Clips

nbc_dps_lonzoball_241017.jpg
Recalling big draft decisions after Ball’s return
nbc_pft_detvsmin_241017.jpg
Can the Vikings maintain winning ways vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_brandonbeane_241017.jpg
Beane makes it clear Bills are still ‘all in’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Are Steelers right to start Wilson over Fields?

October 17, 2024 09:44 AM
Dan and the Danettes debate whether they'd prefer Russell Wilson or Justin Fields at QB and other storylines when the Steelers face the Jets on Sunday Night Football.
Up Next
nbc_pft_detvsmin_241017.jpg
2:03
Can the Vikings maintain winning ways vs. Lions?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brandonbeane_241017.jpg
1:49
Beane makes it clear Bills are still ‘all in’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jerryjonescowboys_241017.jpg
4:20
Jones must be willing to face important questions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brandonmcmanus_241017.jpg
8:03
Florio: Settling lawsuits poses obstacle for NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week7matchupdraft_241017.jpg
10:43
Biggest matchups to watch in NFL Week 7
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saquonbarkley_241017.jpg
2:32
Barkley doesn’t expect to get booed by Giants fans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seanpaytoncoty_241017.jpg
3:31
Where Payton lands in Coach of the Year odds
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tnfdenvsno_241017.jpg
6:05
Saints’ offense ‘decimated’ by injuries for Week 7
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tombradyraiders_241017.jpg
14:50
Simmons: Brady can’t do it all and be the best
Now Playing
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_241017.jpg
3:05
Crosby is ‘not here to rebuild’ after Adams trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersapproachwr_241017.jpg
6:51
How Rodgers handles WRs is something to monitor
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersnolobbyadams_241017.jpg
2:47
Rodgers ‘didn’t need to’ lobby Jets to get Adams
Now Playing