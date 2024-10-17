Watch Now
Are Steelers right to start Wilson over Fields?
Dan and the Danettes debate whether they'd prefer Russell Wilson or Justin Fields at QB and other storylines when the Steelers face the Jets on Sunday Night Football.
Can the Vikings maintain winning ways vs. Lions?
Mike Florio discusses whether the Minnesota Vikings can continue their win streak against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, noting injuries and potential weaknesses that Minnesota must be aware of.
Beane makes it clear Bills are still ‘all in’
Mike Florio is encouraged that the Bills would be willing to make more moves if they feel it’s the right player and the right time because they’re doing everything they can to get the best possible result.
Jones must be willing to face important questions
Mike Florio and Jason Garrett outline why Jerry Jones will have to deal with the backlash for what he recently said to Dallas radio hosts.
Florio: Settling lawsuits poses obstacle for NFL
Mike Florio explains how often times when lawsuits get settled, it doesn’t allow the NFL to conduct a meaningful investigation.
Biggest matchups to watch in NFL Week 7
From the mind of Ben Johnson against Brian Flores to Russell Wilson going head-to-head with Aaron Rodgers, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline which matchups they’re keeping an eye on for Week 7.
Barkley doesn’t expect to get booed by Giants fans
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out why they foresee a lot of boos directed at Saquon Barkley in Week 7 by Giants fans.
Where Payton lands in Coach of the Year odds
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a look at the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, where Sean Payton and Dan Campbell are tied behind Kevin O’Connell, Dan Quinn and Jim Harbaugh.
Saints’ offense ‘decimated’ by injuries for Week 7
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how the Saints are combating injuries in Sean Payton’s homecoming in New Orleans and why Alvin Kamara could be on the move if things don’t turn up soon.
Simmons: Brady can’t do it all and be the best
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack Tom Brady’s perception of becoming the best he can be at anything he does and spell out why trying to broadcast and own restricts his potential to do that.
Crosby is ‘not here to rebuild’ after Adams trade
Mike Florio ponders the possibility of a Maxx Crosby trade after he said, “I’m here to win now, wherever I’m going to be,” despite the fact Mark Davis said a Crosby trade isn’t happening.
How Rodgers handles WRs is something to monitor
Mike Florio explains why he’s confident Aaron Rodgers will throw to the receivers he trusts more than anything else and why Mike Williams is “the odd man out” who’s likely to be traded from New York.