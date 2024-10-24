 Skip navigation
Top News

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova and the Bryan brothers are elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame
WNBA
WNBA outlook is promising after record-setting year, although the league has a few challenges ahead
Aaron Judge
At Aaron Judge’s urging, the Yankees have minted a new vibe

Top Clips

Week 8 TNF best bets: Roll with Jefferson, Darnold
Tache: ‘The Orlando Magic have arrived’
Berry’s flex picks for Week 8: White, Stroud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Bet It In A Minute: NYJ-NE, PHI-CIN, GB-JAX

October 24, 2024 12:30 PM
Bard Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell run through some of their favorite bets for the 1 p.m. slate of NFL games in Week 8.
Week 8 TNF best bets: Roll with Jefferson, Darnold
Berry’s flex picks for Week 8: White, Stroud
Bet it in a Minute: BUF-SEA, LAC-NO, CAR-DEN
Bet it in a Minute: ATL-TB, IND-HOU, BAL-CLE
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers
NFL Week 8 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
NFL Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Chargers
NFL Week 8 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Seahawks
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Jaguars
