Chargers-Jets wasn't 'a good game for either team'
Dan Patrick breaks down the Los Angeles Chargers' win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football and the idea of Aaron Rodgers eyeing a potential return despite tearing his Achilles tendon in September.
Maye pushing Williams for QB1 status in 2024 draft
Dan Patrick chats with former NFL QB Tim Hasselbeck about the Jets' continued offensive woes, the Giants' future after Daniel Jones' season-ending injury, top QB prospects in next year's NFL Draft and more.
Herbert a top option on Week 10 RB waivers
If you can’t jump on Khalil Herbert on waivers and need a running back, Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher suggest some options for potential pickups in Week 10.
PFT Draft: Top MVP candidates through nine weeks
From Patrick Mahomes to Lamar Jackson, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons offer up their favorite players for MVP halfway through the season.
Which doesn’t belong: Categorizing AFC teams
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play a round of “Which doesn’t belong and why” to analyze the 5-3 Steelers, Browns and Bengals, as well as the two-loss Chiefs, Ravens and Jaguars.
Young ‘wasn’t mad’ about trade from Commanders
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dive into the human aspects of making trades and why there’s a balance between having personal connections with players and taking a robotic approach to leave emotions out of it.
Florio: Dorsey is not getting it done for Bills
After the Bills' 24-18 loss to the Bengals, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons raise the question of when Buffalo should admit Ken Dorsey's offense is not working, even with Josh Allen.
‘No-brainer’ Dobbs deserves the start vs. Saints
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons agree that Josh Dobbs has been spectacular, despite being thrown in very quickly after the Kirk Cousins injury, and should certainly start next against the Saints.
Allen makes ‘arguably’ the catch of the year
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reflect on Chargers WR Keenan Allen joining the 10,000-yard club, his impressive catch against the Jets and his overall consistency.
Wilson has not proved he’s ‘the guy’ after Rodgers
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a candid look at what Zach Wilson has shown thus far and map out why it’s unlikely he’ll take the helm after Aaron Rodgers’ stint with the Jets.
Falcons need to start Heinicke to ‘stay afloat’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine why ultimately, the Falcons have a better shot with Taylor Heinicke right now than Desmond Ridder.
Should Rodgers come back if Jets O-line is weak?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss Aaron Rodgers' quick recovery so far, and if he'll really want to come back this season to a struggling Jets offense.