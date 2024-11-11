Watch Now
Rams have 'young, talented disrupters' up front
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed outline why the Rams' defense could give the Dolphins' run game some issues on MNF in Week 10.
Chargers are one of the most ‘consistent’ teams
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explain how the Chargers have embraced a style of football that isn't flashy and fancy, but gets the job done week in and week out.
Give Me The Headline: ‘Desert Storm’
Chris Simms gives his top headlines from Week 10 of the NFL regular season, declaring the New York Jets' season over, praising Kyler Murray and reviewing Sam Darnold's tough stretch.
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain how Jim Harbaugh's consistent approach could help lead the Chargers to a much-needed win over the Titans in Week 10.
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio expect Steelers-Commanders to be among the best Week 10 matchups, where Pittsburgh could be primed for an upset win over Jayden Daniels & Co.
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think the Buccaneers could be in for "tough sledding" against a "rejuvenated" 49ers team fresh off their bye week in Week 10.
NFL Week 10 preview: Falcons vs. Saints
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the rivalry showdown between the rising Atlanta Falcons and a depleted New Orleans Saints team, where they're both "jumping on the Falcons bandwagon", as Florio put it.
Chargers, Vikings lead NFL Week 10 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down their picks for NFL Week 10, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and more.
NFL Week 10 preview: Dolphins vs. Rams
Chris Simms likes the Rams to edge the Dolphins on Monday Night Football, but Mike Florio thinks the pressure on Mike McDaniel will be enough to inspire Miami to victory in Los Angeles.
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Texans
With "major concerns" surrounding the Texans' offense, Chris Simms and Mike Florio believe the Lions are primed for success going into their Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 10.
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Cowboys
Ahead of the Week 10 NFC East matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys, Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why they expect Philadelphia to easily defeat Dallas at AT&T Stadium.
NFL Week 10 preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the Chiefs' chances of staying undefeated and assess if the Broncos can perform as a playoff-caliber team against a tough opponent.