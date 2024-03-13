 Skip navigation
NFL RB carousel: Barkley, Jacobs, Henry, Pollard

March 13, 2024 01:04 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers assess the fallout from running back signings around the NFL, including Saquon Barkley to Philadelphia, Josh Jacobs to Green Bay, Derrick Henry to Baltimore and more.
