NFL RB carousel: Barkley, Jacobs, Henry, Pollard
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers assess the fallout from running back signings around the NFL, including Saquon Barkley to Philadelphia, Josh Jacobs to Green Bay, Derrick Henry to Baltimore and more.
Simms: Don’t buy into ‘narrative’ around Cousins
Chris Simms explains why Kirk Cousins is a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons despite the prime time record that has followed the four-time Pro Bowler throughout his NFL career.
Simms doesn’t envision NYG drafting a QB at No. 6
Chris Simms examines the "great value" the Giants got with OL Jermaine Eluemunor and their trade for Brian Burns before looking ahead to whether GM Joe Schoen will target a QB with the No. 6 overall pick.
Eagles are off to an ‘incredible’ start in 2024
Chris Simms discusses the Philadelphia Eagles' reported free agency moves, including the additions of Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff and C.J. Gardner-Johnson as the team continues to gather a "never-ending supply of assets."
Barkley reportedly joining Eagles in ‘scary’ move
Chris Simms shares his instant reactions to Saquon Barkley's reported three-year, $37 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cousins agrees to four-year deal with the Falcons
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack breaking news that Kirk Cousins is heading to Atlanta on a four-year deal, question how much money convinced him to make the move and assess what this means for Justin Jefferson.
Colts reportedly keeping WR Pittman ‘a no brainer’
Chris Simms shares why the Indianapolis Colts reportedly extending WR Michael Pittman Jr. is a "no brainer" while bringing consistency to the offense as the team's No. 1 receiver.
Reports: Rams sign G Jackson, TE Parkinson
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack the Rams reportedly signing guard Jonah Jackson and TE Colby Parkinson to three-year deals, and what the signings say about Sean McVay's maturing leadership.
Huff adds to Eagles’ ‘embarrassment of riches’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine Bryce Huff's explosiveness and what he will add to Philadelphia's defense after reportedly agreeing to a three-year deal.
Jacobs reportedly heading to GB; Jones to be cut?
Chris Simms reacts to breaking news that Josh Jacobs has reportedly agreed to a contract with Green Bay, potentially spelling the end of Aaron Jones' Packers career.
Wilson returns to his roots in Steelers’ offense
Chris Simms thinks Russell Wilson is a good scheme fit for the Steelers and also gives Pittsburgh exactly the kind of locker room leader they've been missing.
How Jags reportedly signing Davis impacts Ridley
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack the Jaguars reportedly signing former Bill WR Gabe Davis to a three-year contract, and discuss where Calvin Ridley fits into the Jacksonville offensive picture.