nbc_csu_coltsatpats_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Colts vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_texansatjaguars_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_steelersatbengals_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Steelers vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Chargers
PFT’s Week 13 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
NFL Week 13 preview: Colts vs. Patriots

November 27, 2024 12:00 PM
Chris Simms likes Indianapolis to make light work of New England on the road in Week 13 and not only win but cover, but Mike Florio has a "gut feeling" that the Patriots are due for a victory.
