Give Me The Headline: Kings of New York
Chris Simms breaks down his headlines from Week 13 of the NFL season, including a pair of former New York Jets who helped the Seattle Seahawks take care of business at MetLife Stadium.
Can Winston limit mistakes vs. Broncos defense?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look ahead to the Denver Broncos' matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns on Monday and question whether Jameis Winston can limit his mistakes.
Rams ride stars in ‘gutsy’ Week 13 win vs. Saints
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Rams' Week 13 win over the Saints, including how the team leaned on their stars in the second half against New Orleans.
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the 49ers' recent struggles and injury problems, factors that could go in the Bills' favor when they clash on Sunday Night Football.
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio reveal their best bets for Week 13, including looks at the Detroit Lions, Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, Kansas City, and more.
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Browns, who just picked up a huge win over the Steelers, will matchup with the Broncos, who have been surging with Bo Nix.
NFL Week 13 preview: Eagles vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio look ahead to the Week 13 showdown between the Eagles and Ravens, discussing the two star running backs on each side and whether Philadelphia could pull off the road victory.
NFL Week 13 preview: Rams vs. Saints
Mike Florio and Chris Simms don't expect the Rams to just move the ball up and down the field against the Saints, but know L.A. is hungry for a win.
NFL Week 13 preview: Bears vs. Lions
The Lions have lost their last seven Thanksgiving games, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to evaluate if Detroit can break their streak or if Chicago will put on a show.
NFL Week 13 preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both pick Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers to roll over the Panthers and cover the six-point spread in Week 13.
NFL Week 13 preview: Titans vs. Commanders
Chris Simms picks the Titans and their stingy defense to spring the upset against the Commanders, while Mike Florio expects Washington to lock in as its playoff hopes begin to waver.
NFL Week 13 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think the current Giants regime could be at stake when they visit the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.