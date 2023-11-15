 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Watson's injury 'a huge, huge blow' to Browns

November 15, 2023 12:37 PM
Chris Simms explains why Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury hurts the Browns' chances of true contention and discusses how Cleveland can proceed at QB.
Up Next
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_231113.jpg
15:14
Give me the headlines: SF takes out anger on JAX
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brownsravensrecap_231112.jpg
6:59
Browns snatch win from Ravens in Baltimore
Now Playing
nbc_csu_houcin_231113.jpg
11:51
Texans take another leap forward with Bengals win
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bills_231109v3.jpg
1:26
Week 10 preview: Broncos vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbet_231109.jpg
2:47
BAL, PIT, ATL, DET among NFL Week 10’s best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jets_231109.jpg
6:05
Week 10 preview: Jets vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_seahawks_231109.jpg
2:21
Week 10 preview: Commanders vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cowboys_231109.jpg
3:17
Week 10 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lions_231109.jpg
3:33
Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_falcons_231109v2.jpg
2:47
Week 10 preview: Falcons vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
WillL.jpg
2:31
Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_steelers_231109__472287.jpg
2:47
Week 10 preview: Packers vs. Steelers
Now Playing