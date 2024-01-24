Watch Now
Will Hutchinson pressure Purdy to unsettle 49ers?
Chris Simms calls Aidan Hutchinson a "force" for Detroit and "one of the best defensive players in football," explaining how his impact on the game goes well beyond just his pass-rushing abilities.
Simms dissects KC’s use of 13 personnel vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review Kansas City's use of 13 personnel (1 RB, 3 TEs) and success with it against the Bills, how the Chiefs can potentially apply it against the Ravens, and why they maybe shouldn't.
McCaffrey, Jackson favored to lead rushing yards
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the favorites to rush for the most yards during the conference championship games.
Lions stayed true to their identity in win vs. TB
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the major headlines from the NFL's Divisional Round, including praise for the Lions, who played to their strengths on defense and can adjust to any style of football on offense.
How Jackson was able to torch the Texans
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go Inside the Numbers to discuss Lamar Jackson's passing chart against the Houston Texans, and how the Ravens QB diced them up in the Divisional Round matchup.
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Fresh off upsetting the Cowboys, the Packers face the NFC's No. 1 seeded 49ers in a matchup that Mike Florio and Chris Simms expect Kyle Shanahan & Co. to take care of business.
Divisional Round preview: Texans vs. Ravens
CJ Stroud's record-setting performance pushed the Houston Texans into the Divisional Round, but will their magical season end at the hands of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?
Divisional Round preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the Divisional Round showdown between Kansas City and Buffalo, debating whether Josh Allen and the Bills can get over the hump against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs.
Divisional Round preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Divisional Round matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, explaining why the style of play from both teams match up really well.
Chiefs, Bucs lead Divisional Round best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal why they're targeting the Chiefs and Buccaneers for their favorite NFL Divisional Round bets, with odds courtesy by DraftKings.
Divisional Rd. QB confidence draft: Stroud, Allen
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate which quarterbacks they have the most confidence in ahead of Divisional Round matchups including C.J. Stroud, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen.
Diggs vs. Sneed matchup critical for playoffs
Chris Simms breaks down the matchup between Stefon Diggs and L'Jarius Sneed in the upcoming Bills vs. Chiefs game while also discussing how Buffalo's defense can slow down Patrick Mahomes and Co.