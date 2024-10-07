Watch Now
Prescott, Dowdle unpack SNF win vs. Steelers
Dak Prescott and Rico Dowdle discuss the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, explaining what went well for the team in a game that came down to the wire.
Up Next
Tolbert scores game-winning touchdown vs. Steelers
Tolbert scores game-winning touchdown vs. Steelers
Dak Prescott throws to Jalen Tolbert for the game-winning touchdown in the final minute for the Dallas Cowboys against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Highlights: Cowboys rally late to defeat Steelers
Highlights: Cowboys rally late to defeat Steelers
The Dallas Cowboys pulled ahead late in the fourth quarter to pick up a 20-17 road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.
Speed round: Favorites in NFC South, AFC East
Speed round: Favorites in NFC South, AFC East
The FNIA crew run through their favorites to win the NFC South, NFC North and AFC East, making the case for teams such as the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions to come out on top.
Dowdle hauls in 22-yard TD to give Dallas the lead
Dowdle hauls in 22-yard TD to give Dallas the lead
Dak Prescott keeps the play alive and finds a wide open Rico Dowdle to give the Dallas Cowboys a fourth quarter lead vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Vikings proving they can ‘win in different ways’
Vikings proving they can 'win in different ways'
The FNIA crew breaks down the Vikings' win over the Jets in Week 5, particularly Sam Darnold getting the job done against his former team and Minnesota's ability to thrive on all three sides of the ball.
Daniels, Commanders impress yet again in Week 5
Daniels, Commanders impress yet again in Week 5
Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty and Maria Taylor break down the Commanders' 4-1 start with rookie QB Jayden Daniels and the Browns' immense struggles with Deshaun Watson.
Bengals are ‘struggling to find their way’
Bengals are ‘struggling to find their way’
Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty and Maria Taylor discuss what the Bengals must do to get out of their rut, explaining why Joe Burrow Co. must make changes to bounce back from a 1-4 start.
Fields connects with Heyward for 16-yard TD
Fields connects with Heyward for 16-yard TD
Justin Fields finds Connor Heyward for a 16-yard touchdown to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a third quarter lead vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
Steelers’ Watt records 100th career sack
Steelers' Watt records 100th career sack
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt pulls down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the first quarter to register his 100th career sack.
Dion chronicles ‘passion’ of Cowboys vs. Steelers
Dion chronicles 'passion' of Cowboys vs. Steelers
Celine Dion revisits the history of Cowboys vs. Steelers over the years, explaining why the rivalry is a "timeless classic" that will enter a new era on Sunday Night Football.
49ers let one slip away vs. Cardinals in Week 5
49ers let one slip away vs. Cardinals in Week 5
The FNIA crew discuss the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, analyzing how Kyle Shanahan's squad has got off to a slow start after a Super Bowl appearance last season.