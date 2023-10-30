Watch Now
Evans gets Bears on board with touchdown
Darrynton Evans cut into the Chargers’ lead over the Bears by taking this pitch into the end zone.
Parham extends Chargers’ lead right before half
Big Donald Parham finds a little space and makes the end zone to put the Chargers up 24-7 on the Bears in the final seconds of the first half.
Speed Round: NFL teams as Halloween villains
The FNIA crew compares NFL teams to villains such as Freddy Krueger, Dracula, Hannibal Lector and Michael Myers in a Halloween-themed edition of Week 8 Speed Round.
49ers continue to sputter in loss to Bengals
The 49ers' loss to the Bengals made three straight for a team that expects to contend for a championship. Cincinnati, meanwhile, is only on the way up.
Broncos give Mahomes, Chiefs the chills
Regardless of Patrick Mahomes' health, the Broncos deserve credit for capitalizing on the Chiefs' mistakes.
Brown ‘unguardable’ as Eagles escape v. Commanders
Football Night in America recaps the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Washington Commanders, in which A.J. Brown was "unguardable" once again and the Eagles made enough big plays to come out on top.
Cowboys had ‘different mentality’ in Rams win
The FNIA crew breaks down how the Cowboys dominated in all phases to protect home field against the Rams.
Jets ‘find a way to win’ vs. Giants in Week 8
The FNIA crew recap the New York Jets' comeback victory over the New York Giants in Week 8 and how quarterback Zach Wilson came through in crunch time.
Vikings ‘devastated’ by Cousins’ injury
Mike Florio checks in to discuss the Vikings' mindset around Kirk Cousins' injury and their plans moving forward.
Herbert finds Fehoko to put Chargers up 14-0
Justin Herbert stands strong in the pocket and hits Simi Fehoko, who gets to the end zone to give the Chargers a two-touchdown lead over the Bears.
Ekeler takes screen to the house to open scoring
Austin Ekeler maneuvered his way through traffic after catching this screen pass and ended up with a 39-yard touchdown to get the Chargers on the board first vs. the Bears.
Wilson clutch for Jets, Taylor departs for Giants
Mike Florio discusses Zach Wilson’s heroics at the end of the Jets-Giants game and provides the latest on Tyrod Taylor.