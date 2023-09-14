 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_bmwpgachampionshiprd1ehl_230914.jpg

Helligkilde leads as Fitzpatrick, Åberg shine at Wentworth
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

Friday Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, weather, TV info
Notre Dame v NC State
College Football: Week 3 Best Bets - Central Michigan at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_giannis_230914.jpg
Giannis’ comments a clear message to Bucks’ FO
nbc_bfa_turfvsgrass_230914.jpg
Will Rodgers injury impact turf vs. grass debate?
nbc_bfa_vikingseaglesv2_230914.jpg
Vikings, Eagles poised for fascinating TNF matchup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_bmwpgachampionshiprd1ehl_230914.jpg

Helligkilde leads as Fitzpatrick, Åberg shine at Wentworth
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

Friday Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, weather, TV info
Notre Dame v NC State
College Football: Week 3 Best Bets - Central Michigan at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_giannis_230914.jpg
Giannis’ comments a clear message to Bucks’ FO
nbc_bfa_turfvsgrass_230914.jpg
Will Rodgers injury impact turf vs. grass debate?
nbc_bfa_vikingseaglesv2_230914.jpg
Vikings, Eagles poised for fascinating TNF matchup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Galaxy Brains: Jets all-in on Wilson for how long?

September 14, 2023 04:11 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter embark on the latest brain expansion, pondering the New York Jets' commitment to Zach Wilson, the greater significance behind Joe Burrow's haircut, and Mike Tomlin's "football justice."
Up Next
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_230914.jpg
15:10
Wright still full steam ahead on Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_dps_seangregoryinterview_230914.jpg
8:10
Why Hurts made Time100 Next list of stars
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
2:00
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
1:47
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
4:32
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbet_230914.jpg
1:39
Raiders, 49ers, Lions, Jags among Week 2 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_broste_230914v2.jpg
3:06
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_berry_qb_230914.jpg
7:37
Week 2 QB Love/Hate: Prescott just QB18 for Berry
Now Playing
nbc_simms_saipan_230914.jpg
2:32
Week 2 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_berry_pass_230914__083039.jpg
16:32
Ridley leads Berry’s Week 2 pass catchers
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rbs_230914.jpg
13:39
Berry upgrades Chubb with Week 2 matchup at PIT
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jetcow_230914.jpg
3:23
Week 2 preview: Jets vs. Cowboys
Now Playing