Galaxy Brains: Jets lose Namath
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter talk about the significance of Joe Namath voicing his frustrations about Zach Wilson, the analytics of Taylor Swift reportedly attending Chiefs-Jets and more.
Under the radar TNF prop bets to watch
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss their favorite Thursday Night Football player prop bets ahead of the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers NFC North showdown.
Packers vs. Lions Week 4 best player prop bets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers take a look at the most bet player props for the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.
Simms: Wilson and Fields don’t ‘get it’
Chris Simms joins The Dan Patrick Show to talk about Zach Wilson and Justin Fields' struggles, what makes the Dolphins so difficult to defend and more.
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 QBs: Herbert, Richardson
Matthew Berry loves the Week 4 matchups for Josh Herbert, Anthony Richardson, and Joe Burrow, and he also has his eyes on Brock Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jordan Love, while he's shading Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott.
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 WRs: Olave, Higgins
Matthew Berry loves Chris Olave, Tee Higgins and Elijah Moore in their Week 4 fantasy football matchups but believes managers should stay away from Jahan Dotson and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 RBs: Walker, Cook, Moss
Kenneth Walker III, James Cook, and Zack Moss are among the running backs Matthew Berry loves for their Week 4 matchups, while he's wary of Joe Mixon, James Conner, and Brian Robinson.
Packers, Lions fortifying rosters ahead of TNF
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher sift through the latest player injury news in the NFL ahead of Week 4, and update the statuses of Aaron Jones, Christian Watson, and David Montgomery for TNF.
Week 4 preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview over the AFC West rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, where both teams have question marks on defense entering Sunday's showdown.
Week 4 preview: Seahawks vs. Giants
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they like the Seahawks over the Giants at home in Week 4 because, though the New York defense is disruptive, the Seahawks offense has more "firepower."
Week 4 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a detailed look at the "game of the day" for Week 4, outlining how the Bills defensive line will tackle an offense Sean McDermott views as "almost revolutionary."
Week 4 preview: Falcons vs. Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the London matchup between the Falcons and Jaguars and Simms explains that his lack of faith in the Falcons passing game and Desmond Ridder leads him to pick the Jags to win.