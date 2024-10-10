Watch Now
McCoy evaluates Jets, Vikings' situations
Former Buccaneers defensive line Gerald McCoy chats with the DLS crew about Hurricane Milton's impact on Tampa Bay, the Jets' firing of Robert Saleh and Sam Darnold's chances of leading the Vikings to a title.
NFL Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Titans
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans, which the Titans are favored to win behind the potential return of Will Levis
Bet it in a Minute: LAC-DEN, ATL-CAR, DET-DAL
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for the 4 p.m. slate of NFL games in Week 6.
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their best bets for Week 6 of the NFL season, favoring the Ravens against the Commanders, Texans to defeat the Patriots and Lions to triumph over the Cowboys.
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, as the Bills are favored to win the first game the Jets will play since the firing of Robert Saleh.
Bet it in a Minute: WAS-BAL, ARI-GB, HOU-NE
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their favorite picks for Commanders-Ravens, Cardinals-Packers and Texans-Patriots during Week 6 of the NFL season.
Bet it in a Minute: TB-NO, CLE-PHI, IND-TEN
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for the 1 p.m. slate of NFL games in Week 6.
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio see Sunday Night Football as make-or-break for the Bengals, and they think Joe Burrow and company will deliver against the Giants.
Week 6 TNF best bets: Ride with Walker, Kittle
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. detail their favorite props for the Week 6 TNF matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks, including taking the over on rushing yards on Kenneth Walker.
NFL Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both like the Lions to win and cover when they take on the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 6.
Cousins tops Berry’s Week 6 QB Love/Hate list
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. highlight several signal-callers fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 6, including Kirk Cousins, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence.