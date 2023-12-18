Watch Now
Highlights: Ravens take control against Jags
Baltimore’s defense shut down Jacksonville all night and Lamar Jackson evaded pressure like none other to fearlessly lead the Ravens to a 23-7 win against the Jaguars on SNF.
Sirianni on ‘rut’, Bowles embracing underdog
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talks about the team's end of the season collapse while Todd Bowles talks about liking the role of underdog this postseason.
Goff validated in Lions’ Wild Card win over Rams
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reflect on the significance of Jared Goff taking down his former team in the Lions’ Wild Card game against the Rams as well as Matthew Stafford’s performance.
Man City were ‘on a different level’ v. Newcastle
Matt Holland, Leroy Rosenior, and Tim Sherwood analyze Manchester City's tactics against an opportunistic Newcastle side, and detail the level of impact Kevin De Bruyne had on the match from the moment he was on.
Could Belichick, Jones find common ground in DAL?
Chris Simms joins Dan Patrick to explain why he thinks Mike McCarthy would have a challenging time commanding the locker room, map out where the line should be for Dak Prescott's next contract and more.
Schefter: Harbaugh, Chargers a match that ‘fits’
Adam Schefter joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the most likely landing spots for Jim Harbaugh, if Jerry Jones will hire a new coach for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 and more.
Which Wild Card result so far is most surprising?
The DPS crew discuss which of the first four Super Wild Card Weekend games was the most surprising, including the Houston Texans blowing out the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers blowing out the Dallas Cowboys.
Tasker: Allen is ‘not shy’ to take risks
Stave Tasker joins Dan Patrick to discuss how the weather in Buffalo will impact the Wild Card game between the Bills and Steelers and examine Josh Allen's explosive playmaking ability.
How will Mayfield, Allen perform in WC games?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the betting overviews and DFS plays for the Steelers-Bills and Eagles-Buccaneers playoff games.
Berry ponders Harbaugh’s fit in Dallas
With reports that Jim Harbaugh is meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers, Matthew Berry wonders if the Cowboys are actually a better match for the Michigan head coach.
Bet on Godwin, against Hurts in PHI-TB
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer their best bets for the Monday Wild Card matchups, from a bad matchup for Jalen Hurts to a potential unsung hero in Steelers-Bills.
Packers exposed all of the Cowboys’ weaknesses
From Jordan Love to Aaron Jones to Matt LaFleur, every Green Bay Packer played a role in embarrassing the Cowboys and sending Dallas into a scary offseason.