Mills has an eye for Collins and Shultz

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Browns vs. Raiders - Sanders to Start - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats
nbc_golf_rexrsm_251119.jpg
PGA Tour veteran says PGA Tour season could soon start after Super Bowl
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Cleveland Guardians v. Boston Red Sox
MLB returns to NBC and Peacock with three-year media rights partnership beginning in 2026

Top Clips

sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_downs_251119.jpg
Why Downs is a future top draft pick
nbc_rbs_keeganmurray_251119.jpg
Kings’ Murray a good fantasy addition upon return
nbc_roto_wardtrade_251119.jpg
Ward ‘could be a good fit’ for Orioles order

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Browns vs. Raiders - Sanders to Start - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats
nbc_golf_rexrsm_251119.jpg
PGA Tour veteran says PGA Tour season could soon start after Super Bowl
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Cleveland Guardians v. Boston Red Sox
MLB returns to NBC and Peacock with three-year media rights partnership beginning in 2026

Top Clips

sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_downs_251119.jpg
Why Downs is a future top draft pick
nbc_rbs_keeganmurray_251119.jpg
Kings’ Murray a good fantasy addition upon return
nbc_roto_wardtrade_251119.jpg
Ward ‘could be a good fit’ for Orioles order

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mills has an eye for Collins and Shultz

November 19, 2025 03:05 PM
Kyle Dvorchak discusses how C.J Stroud being out for a third consecutive game will impact the Houston Texans from a fantasy perspective and gives his take on who you should start vs. Buffalo Bills.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_sanders_251119.jpg
01:17
Should Sanders be in your starting lineup vs. LV?
nbc_roto_warren_251119.jpg
01:18
PIT is going to have an ‘ugly RB committee’
nbc_ffhh_backtothefutures_251119.jpg
01:43
Bet over on Cowboys’ win total, under on Titans’
nbc_ffhh_passcatchopenclose_v2_251119.jpg
13:15
Addison, Doubs set for bigger roles in GB vs. MIN
nbc_ffhh_rbopenorclosev2_251119.jpg
07:09
Marks taking over starting RB spot for Texans
nbc_ffhh_shedeurtostart_251119.jpg
03:53
How will Judkins fare in Sanders’ first start?
falcons_251119.jpg
02:09
Falcons will use run-heavy scheme with Cousins in
nbc_ffhh_chasesuspension_251119.jpg
10:31
Chase’s suspension makes Higgins a fantasy WR1
nbc_ffhh_trevorlawrenceopenclose_251119.jpg
03:48
Lawrence well outside fantasy ‘QB1 territory’
nbc_ffhh_blinddate_251119.jpg
06:24
Trust Kamara, Barkley to get heavy volume
nbc_fnia_firstyearcoaches_251119.jpg
04:05
Vrabel, Johnson making big impressions in Year 1
nbc_fnia_snfpreviewbucsrams_251119.jpg
06:55
Bucs ‘in sticky territory’ ahead of Rams showdown
nbc_fnia_youngqbs_251119.jpg
05:38
Williams, Maye are most impressive second-year QBs
nbc_fnia_nfcplayoffpic_251119.jpg
07:54
Eagles, Rams ‘are legit’ contenders in the NFC
nbc_fnia_afcplayoffpicv2_251119.jpg
08:02
Broncos, Patriots headline race for AFC’s top seed
nbc_fnia_chiefstrouble_251119.jpg
05:57
Dungy: Chiefs continuously make same mistakes
nbc_fnia_joshallen_251119.jpg
03:17
Can Allen continue to put the Bills on his back?
nbc_roto_falconsaintv2_251119.jpg
02:08
Cousins starting for ATL cause for concern vs. NO
nbc_roto_jetsravenv2_251119.jpg
01:53
Can Jets keep things close vs. Ravens?
nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
05:08
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
06:37
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
01:41
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash
nbc_pft_pickens_251119.jpg
07:40
Florio: Steelers really ‘mishandled’ Pickens
nbc_pft_reidonchiefs_251119.jpg
06:25
Chiefs are falling out of the playoff race
nbc_pft_pitqboptions_251119.jpg
08:57
Steelers’ QB options if Rodgers can’t play
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoffs_251119.jpg
05:21
Cowboys ‘have work cut out for them’ for playoffs
nbc_pft_dakprescott_251119.jpg
05:33
Jones raves about Prescott’s leadership
nbc_pft_recallingspittingv2_251119.jpg
04:37
Examining what initiated Chase spitting on Ramsey
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251119_720x405_2467531843584.jpg
10:31
PFT Power Rankings: Chargers, Chiefs fall Week 12
nbc_pft_chasesuspensionupheldv2_251119.jpg
11:15
Chase’s one-game suspension for spitting is upheld

Latest Clips

sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_downs_251119.jpg
02:18
Why Downs is a future top draft pick
nbc_rbs_keeganmurray_251119.jpg
01:33
Kings’ Murray a good fantasy addition upon return
nbc_roto_wardtrade_251119.jpg
01:31
Ward ‘could be a good fit’ for Orioles order
nbc_rbs_keyontegeorge_251119.jpg
01:45
George ‘continuing third-year breakout’ for Jazz
nbc_golf_aonsegment_251119.jpg
04:02
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_roto_lebronjames_251119.jpg
01:30
LeBron is back, but LAL is still Luka’s team
nbc_nba_collegecheck_251119.jpg
04:07
Syracuse’s freshman Anthony ‘will be a pro’
nbc_nba_qswithp_251119.jpg
10:20
Reviewing the Celtics and Wizards’ rebuilds
nbc_nba_tradestay2_251119.jpg
09:56
Assessing trade options for Williamson, Young
nbc_nba_pick6dk_251119.jpg
05:01
NBA Pick 6: Anthony-Towns points, Mitchell assists
nbc_rtf_pittgeo_251119.jpg
03:02
Pitt vs. GA Tech could be ‘best game of the day’
KentuckyRTF11-19.jpg
05:36
Kentucky, USC, Rutgers lead underdog picks
nbc_rtf_byucincy_251119.jpg
02:30
Will BYU be able power past Cincinnati?
nbc_nba_tradestay1_251119.jpg
09:54
Trade or stay: Mavericks’ Davis and Grizz’s Morant
nbc_nba_pelicansfire_251119.jpg
02:58
Pelicans fan base deserves more after Green firing
nbc_rtf_uscoregon_251119.jpg
04:03
CFP stakes loom large over USC vs. Oregon
nbc_golf_rexrsm_251119.jpg
04:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
CarsonBeckRTf11-19.jpg
05:48
Evaluating CFP ‘chaos scenarios’
nbc_nba_cunninghamnews_251119.jpg
05:43
Cunningham announces shoe deal with Nike
nbc_rtf_poptartv2_251119.jpg
02:04
Pop-Tarts Bowl ups the ante with six mascots
nbc_rtf_jamesfranklinv2_251119.jpg
06:48
Franklin is a ‘grand slam’ hire for Virginia Tech
nbc_rtf_reactiontocfprankings_251119.jpg
16:49
What do CFP rankings reveal about committee?
nbc_roto_rocketcavsv2_251119.jpg
01:50
Croucher: Rockets-Cavs is a total ‘coin flip’
nbc_roto_kicksmavv2_251119.jpg
01:38
Lean Knicks to cover vs. Mavericks
nbc_roto_bte_week13bestbets_251119.jpg
02:13
Pittsburgh, Charlotte top Week 13’s best bets
nbc_roto_bte_syracusendv2_251119.jpg
02:04
Can Syracuse cover against Notre Dame?
nbc_roto_bte_uscoregon_251119.jpg
01:54
Expect an ‘exciting game’ between Oregon and USC
nbc_roto_bte_missoklahoma_251119.jpg
02:01
Missouri QB injury will play a factor vs. Oklahoma
nbc_roto_bte_rutgersosu_251119.jpg
01:48
Rutgers will struggle vs. Ohio State’s defense
nbc_pff_washingtonucla_251119.jpg
01:15
Washington-UCLA highlights NBC’s CFB triple-header