Watch Now
How NFL coaches can stay off the hot seat
Denny Carter and Patrick Daugherty satirically evaluate the NFL coaches on the hot seat, explaining what they can do to keep their jobs and not suffer the same fate as former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
Up Next
Chargers’ James Jr. can’t stop smiling on defense
Chargers' James Jr. can't stop smiling on defense
Ryan Leaf asks Derwin James Jr how much fun he's having under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter in Los Angeles, about the difference Jim Harbaugh has had on the roster, what he thought of Azeez Al-Shaair's hit and more.
Lions must minimize Packers rushing attack on TNF
Lions must minimize Packers rushing attack on TNF
Lomas Brown joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss how Dan Campbell has changed the culture in Detroit and the importance of minimizing Josh Jacobs and the Packers' run game on Thursday Night Football.
Lower fantasy expectations for Metcalf, Kincaid
Lower fantasy expectations for Metcalf, Kincaid
The FFHH crew urge fantasy managers to be cautious before starting DK Metcalf, Adam Thielen and Dalton Kincaid given their recent trends and tough matchups in Week 14.
Expect big numbers from London, Nabers in Week 14
Expect big numbers from London, Nabers in Week 14
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss the top fantasy pass catchers for Week 14, breaking down the potential of Malik Nabers, Drake London, Mike Evans and more.
Kamara, Pollard lead top fantasy RBs of Week 14
Kamara, Pollard lead top fantasy RBs of Week 14
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why Alvin Kamara, Tony Pollard and Isaac Guerendo are running backs that should be in for big fantasy games in Week 14.
Declining workload hurts Hubbard, White in Week 14
Declining workload hurts Hubbard, White in Week 14
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. explain why they're out on Chuba Hubbard and Rachaad White in Week 14, citing workload changes as a major reasons for fading both running backs.
TNF bets: Williams, Patrick props provide value
TNF bets: Williams, Patrick props provide value
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. give their favorite prop bets for Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football, discussing action on Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick.
Darnold, Burrow headline QB Week 14 Love list
Darnold, Burrow headline QB Week 14 Love list
The FFHH crew breaks down why Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold and Tua Tagovailoa have favorable fantasy matchups while Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers may struggle yet again in Week 14.
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Chris Simms predicts the Chargers will breach the Chiefs' vulnerable defense and come out on top on Sunday Night Football, but Mike Florio thinks Kansas City can avoid the upset.
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are on the Bills bandwagon in Week 14, as Josh Allen takes on Matthew Stafford and the Rams in a high-octane showdown.
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio run through their most confident picks for Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season.