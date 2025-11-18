Krick: It's 'Eagles or nothing' against Cowboys

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Defensive Lineman Aiden Harris Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Defensive Back Allen Evans Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Five-Star Tristen Keys Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
Take Packers over Vikings with struggling McCarthy
‘Stay away’ from betting Browns-Raiders in Week 12
Browns, Cowboys good underdog bets in Week 12
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Defensive Lineman Aiden Harris Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Defensive Back Allen Evans Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Five-Star Tristen Keys Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
Take Packers over Vikings with struggling McCarthy
‘Stay away’ from betting Browns-Raiders in Week 12
Browns, Cowboys good underdog bets in Week 12
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Krick: It's 'Eagles or nothing' against Cowboys
November 18, 2025 02:10 PM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell favor the Philadelphia Eagles over Dallas despite the Cowboys' momentum from a dominant Monday Night Football win.
Related Videos
01:58
Take Packers over Vikings with struggling McCarthy
02:21
‘Stay away’ from betting Browns-Raiders in Week 12
01:18
Browns, Cowboys good underdog bets in Week 12
07:00
Pierce, Mooney are best WRs available on waivers
13:21
Tuten, Tucker can be valuable off waivers
01:42
Bet against Giants vs. Lions if Winston starts
09:19
Wilson, Gainwell could benefit from opportunity
03:17
Snag ‘fantasy cheat code’ Brissett off waivers
02:07
Consider TEs Shultz, Johnson on waivers
03:44
NFL Week 11 superlatives
01:21
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
11:45
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around
01:42
How Eagles stand without Lane Johnson
07:41
Florio: Feels like the season is lost for Falcons
05:53
Schottenheimer: We’re not done honoring Kneeland
08:02
Cowboys’ win over Raiders was ‘confidence booster’
07:49
Gannon’s seat grows hotter entering Week 12
10:55
Jones praising Pickens only causes more headaches
16:33
Spitting is ‘the ultimate act of disrespect’
05:48
Lamb, Pickens benched for opening drive
06:12
Chiefs’ mindset amid possibly missing playoffs
03:33
Cowboys use grief from Kneeland as fuel vs Raiders
01:40
Why Allen needs to be in your lineup vs. Texans
01:25
Pick up Wilson if Jacobs is out vs. Vikings
01:29
PIT fantasy implications after Rodgers’ injury
02:51
Sunday Scaries: Jackson, Herbert, Chase, McConkey
01:22
Jeanty, Cowboys spread among MNF best bets
02:04
Weekend Warriors: Collins, Samuel, Watson
02:02
Krick: ‘This game scares me,’ PIT vs. CHI preview
02:55
Chiefs’ offense is not the juggernaut it once was
Latest Clips
02:01
Grizzlies-Spurs line ‘overinflated’ minus Wemby
01:45
Vassell, Wemby continue to soar for Spurs
04:16
Schenk dives into one-handed putting style
02:06
Cunningham gets Nike signature shoe
09:48
Will Clippers miss playoffs this season?
09:10
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
05:04
Expect Markkanen to have big night vs. Lakers
09:49
Duren’s monster game headlines wild night
05:07
Raptors showing positive signs amid winning streak
19:30
Miller credits fan for ‘elite trolling’ of Green
01:59
Patrick: Kiffin should stay at Ole Miss
12:28
Skenes addresses Yankees rumors: ‘It’s not true’
08:07
Latest on Kiffin and rest of coaching carousel
06:05
Debating which NBA players have best sneaker lines
01:59
HLs: Bulls end skid, defeat Nuggets in thriller
05:22
Which sneaker brands will Steph consider joining?
05:30
Rivers crafts current starting five vs. ‘Monstars’
02:15
Steph’s game has aged ‘gracefully’ with Warriors
01:57
HLs: OKC rides historic first to win vs. Pelicans
01:59
HLs: Wolves rout Mavs for fifth win in six games
02:00
HLs: Ingram, Raptors grind out win against Hornets
01:53
Spida season: Mitchell drops 37 against Bucks
01:59
HLs: Maxey’s eruption lifts 76ers past Clippers
01:56
Highlights: Heat escape Knicks in thriller
01:55
HLs: Pistons top Pacers behind Duren’s huge night
01:18
Cavaliers’ backcourt ‘phenomenal’ against Bucks
04:31
How Mitchell is helping to empower Cavs teammates
01:44
Giannis suffers groin injury against Cavaliers
01:58
Highlights: Mitchell powers Cavaliers past Bucks
01:02
Merrill: Cavs are ‘getting close’ offensively
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue