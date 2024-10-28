 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 WNBA Playoffs - Minnesota Lynx v Connecticut Sun
Stephanie White out as Connecticut Sun coach, the seventh job to open in WNBA since end of season
AUTO: OCT 27 NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
In a season of fantastic NASCAR Cup finishes, these rank as the best
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 9: Cedric Tillman is legit

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_johnson_241028.jpg
Johnson is a ‘beast mode’ rusher for Iowa
nbc_golf_shotsoftheweekv2_241028.jpg
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week
nbc_golf_fedexfallv2_241028.jpg
Lavner: PGA Tour should ‘trim’ FedExCup Fall slate

Watch Now

Bears' Hail Mary loss takes over NFL Week 8

October 28, 2024 02:51 PM
Dan Patrick recaps NFL Week 8, including the Bears' Hail Mary loss to the Commanders, as well as the performances of Jared Goff, Caleb Williams and Jameis Winston this season.
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_241028.jpg
13:12
Tucker: Ravens ‘very close to being a great team’
nbc_dls_tyriquestevenson_241028.jpg
1:25
Bears’ Stevenson ‘responsible’ for Hail Mary loss
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241028.jpg
3:19
Jones’ passing yards worth a bet vs. Steelers?
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_241028.jpg
6:03
Richardson hits a new low, Pittman unstartable?
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_241028.jpg
5:30
Nix a ‘viable streamer,’ Cook cooks for Bills
nbc_ffhh_chiefsraiders_241028.jpg
2:48
Kelce has his best fantasy game of the year
nbc_ffhh_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
3:44
Cousins looks better for ATL as Pitts, Mooney star
nbc_ffhh_brownsravens_241028.jpg
6:12
Browns’ Tillman a sudden fantasy star with Winston
nbc_ffhh_49erscowboys_241028.jpg
3:38
Kittle leads National Tight Ends day eruption
nbc_ffhh_commandersbears_241028.jpg
7:47
Daniels thrives, Bears take step back in Week 8
nbc_ffhh_cardinalsdolphins_241028.jpg
4:46
‘Ride or Die’ Murray slowly proving Berry right
nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
11:16
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
