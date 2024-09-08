Watch Now
Mayo felt a 'rush' after first win as Patriots HC
New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo recaps his squad's 16-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and explains his mindset going into Week 2 as the Patriots play host to the Seattle Seahawks.
Up Next
Hill addresses detainment by Miami-Dade Police
Hill addresses detainment by Miami-Dade Police
Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill addresses getting detained by Miami-Dade Police before Week 1 game against the Jaguars, explaining how he wants to turn the situation into a positive for both parties.
Allen remained confident in second-half surge
Allen remained confident in second-half surge
Josh Allen sheds light on the Bills' offensive efforts in their Week 1 win over the Cardinals and discusses how Buffalo was able to find a groove.
Kupp, Lamb among top NFL Week 1 player prop bets
Kupp, Lamb among top NFL Week 1 player prop bets
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew weighs in on several player props across the NFL for Week 1, including Cooper Kupp's receiving totals on Sunday Night Football. Odds by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Avoid Purdy in Week 1 fantasy lineups vs. Jets
Avoid Purdy in Week 1 fantasy lineups vs. Jets
Jay Croucher and Matthew Berry share why they're concerned about Brock Purdy's outlook in Week 1 fantasy football lineups against a tough New York Jets defense.
Kwok trailblazes a new era of flag football
Kwok trailblazes a new era of flag football
Flag football has become a gateway to the game for female athletes, and as Head of Flag Football for the NFL, Stephanie Kwok reveals what’s next for one of the world’s fastest growing sports.
Barkley on Eagles’ Week 1 win: This is expected
Barkley on Eagles' Week 1 win: This is expected
Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil, explaining why it's expected but know they could be better on the offensive side of the ball.
Highlights: Eagles win back-and-forth showdown
Highlights: Eagles win back-and-forth showdown
Saquon Barkley made a statement with three TDs, leading the Eagles to a 34-29 win over the Packers in Brazil.
Hurts fires rocket to Brown for 67-yard TD
Hurts fires rocket to Brown for 67-yard TD
Jalen Hurts completes his second-longest TD pass of his career, finding A.J. Brown running free past Jaire Alexander.
Wilson questionable for season opener vs. Falcons
Wilson questionable for season opener vs. Falcons
Mike Florio provides the latest on Russell Wilson ahead of Week 1, as well as what the Steelers offense potentially could look like with Justin Fields at the helm.
Reed takes it 33 yards for a Packers rushing TD
Reed takes it 33 yards for a Packers rushing TD
Jayden Reed take the handoff from quarterback Jordan Love and goes 33 yards for a touchdown to give the Green Bay Packers a 12-7 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter.
Love finds Reed for a 70-yard Packers TD
Love finds Reed for a 70-yard Packers TD
Jordan Love steps up in the pocket and connects with a wide-open Jayden Reed, who takes it 70 yards to give the Packers a 19-14 lead over the Eagles in São Paulo.