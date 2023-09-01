 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts
2023 12-man PPR Superflex Mock Draft and Analysis
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
Acuña hits grand slam to become first player with 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases
nbc_nascar_motormouths_darlingtonpreview_230831.jpg
Saturday Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dp_eurpmastersday2lites_230901.jpg
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_pft_burrowlatest_v2_230901.jpg
Injuries shouldn’t impact Burrow’s extension talks
nbc_pft_sfpurdyconfidence_v2_230901.jpg
Confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jalen Hurts
2023 12-man PPR Superflex Mock Draft and Analysis
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
Acuña hits grand slam to become first player with 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases
nbc_nascar_motormouths_darlingtonpreview_230831.jpg
Saturday Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dp_eurpmastersday2lites_230901.jpg
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_pft_burrowlatest_v2_230901.jpg
Injuries shouldn't impact Burrow's extension talks
nbc_pft_sfpurdyconfidence_v2_230901.jpg
Confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mahomes' chase for seven begins with daily grind

September 1, 2023 11:08 AM
Ahead of Kansas City's season opener, Patrick Mahomes catches up with Chris Simms about his heroics in last year's playoff run, how he compares to Steph Curry and the secret to reaching the Super Bowl once again.
nbc_pft_burrowlatest_v2_230901.jpg
5:00
Injuries shouldn’t impact Burrow’s extension talks
nbc_pft_sfpurdyconfidence_v2_230901.jpg
11:26
Confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering season
nbc_pft_colts_230901.jpg
5:11
Richardson named Colts captain amid Taylor saga
nbc_pft_gilbrandt_230901.jpg
4:52
Reflecting on Brandt’s legendary NFL career
nbc_pft_eagles_230901.jpg
8:54
Biggest challenges for Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes
nbc_pft_brownsskepticism_230901.jpg
7:00
Browns season depends on Watson’s return to form
nbc_pft_chiefsxfactor_230901.jpg
4:20
Moore can be an X-factor for Chiefs’ 2023 offense
nbc_pft_badteams_230901.jpg
5:03
Tempering expectations after NFL preseason hype
nbc_pft_herbert_230901.jpg
4:51
Herbert, Moore ‘on the same page’ ahead of season
nbc_pft_evans_230901.jpg
8:37
Evans, Bucs likely heading for a split
nbc_pft_detwk1hype_230901.jpg
7:06
NFL Kickoff game will be a ‘big day’ for Lions
nbc_pft_kuppsetback_230901.jpg
6:43
What Kupp’s injury setback means for Rams offense
