 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sam Greer 01.JPG
Ohio State Commit Sam Greer Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
World Superbike Estoril Bobby Fong 16-9.jpg
Bobby Fong debuts in World Superbike in Portugal, sharpening skills for 2026 MotoAmerica
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ryan Miret.jpg
Offensive Lineman Ryan Miret Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_dls_nascarplayoffsconvo_251013.jpg
Hamlin winning first Cup title would be good story
nbc_golf_burkostandrews_251013.jpg
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
nbc_ffhh_wwandsundayscaries_251013.jpg
Smith-Njigba excels, Jets offense stinks in Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sam Greer 01.JPG
Ohio State Commit Sam Greer Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
World Superbike Estoril Bobby Fong 16-9.jpg
Bobby Fong debuts in World Superbike in Portugal, sharpening skills for 2026 MotoAmerica
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ryan Miret.jpg
Offensive Lineman Ryan Miret Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_dls_nascarplayoffsconvo_251013.jpg
Hamlin winning first Cup title would be good story
nbc_golf_burkostandrews_251013.jpg
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
nbc_ffhh_wwandsundayscaries_251013.jpg
Smith-Njigba excels, Jets offense stinks in Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Take Dolphins as road underdogs against Browns

October 13, 2025 01:10 PM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss how they are playing the Dolphins-Browns Week 7 matchup with eyes on the first quarter total and Miami as underdogs.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_wwandsundayscaries_251013.jpg
07:40
Smith-Njigba excels, Jets offense stinks in Week 6
nbc_ffhh_dksegment_251013.jpg
03:11
Bet on TE Ertz to record over 29.5 receiving yards
nbc_ffhh_lionschiefs_251013.jpg
09:32
Chiefs’ Mahomes once again bona fide fantasy star
nbc_ffhh_chargersdolphins_251013.jpg
04:50
Can RB Vidal be counted on with Hampton injured?
flaccobengalsolinethumbnailffhh.jpg
04:13
Chase’s fantasy outlook improves with Flacco at QB
nbc_ffhh_coltscards_251013.jpg
05:05
Colts TE Warren is the ‘total package’ in fantasy
nbc_bte_patsvtitans_251013.jpg
01:29
Will Henderson’s stock rise against the Titans?
nbc_bte_eaglesvikings_251013.jpg
01:18
Barkley due for a big game versus Vikings defense
nbc_ffhh_johnson_251013.jpg
06:40
Johnson prospers for Buccaneers in win over 49ers
nbc_ffhh_dowdle_251013.jpg
10:00
How should Dowdle be valued when Hubbard returns?
arod_steelers.jpg
11:39
AFC North odds have ‘finally’ corrected themselves
nbc_bte_ramsjaguars_251013.jpg
02:18
Target the under in Rams-Jaguars London matchup
nbc_bte_raiderschiefs_251013.jpg
02:30
Lean on KC to cover spread vs. LV amid Rice return
nbc_bte_steelersbengals_251013.jpg
01:53
Flacco provides higher floor for CIN vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_251013.jpg
17:13
Give me the headlines: Maye gets better every week
nbc_csu_bucs49ers_251013.jpg
08:11
Mayfield embodies MVP campaign amid TB win vs. SF
nbc_csu_chiefslions_251013.jpg
14:48
Unpacking Chiefs’ resurgence, post-game melee
nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
06:26
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
01:24
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
05:58
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed
nbc_pft_bucsdefeat49ersv2_251013.jpg
12:26
‘Unbelievable’ Mayfield shines against 49ers
nbc_pft_raiderstitans_251013.jpg
01:21
Titans need ‘massive change’ after loss to Raiders
nbc_pft_pantherscowboys_251013.jpg
02:20
Dowdle runs through ‘horrible’ Cowboys defense
nbc_pft_steelersdefeatbrowns_251013.jpg
01:22
‘Vintage Rodgers’ guides Steelers past Browns
nbc_pft_patriotsdownsaints_251013.jpg
01:58
Maye looks ‘the real deal’ for the Patriots
nbc_pft_packersdefeat_251013.jpg
02:45
Packers looked ‘really ordinary’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_ravensrams_251013.jpg
05:52
Is Harbaugh’s tenure with Ravens coming to an end?
nbc_pft_chargersdolphins_251013.jpg
11:24
Dolphins hit ‘new low’ after loss to Chargers
nbc_pft_coltsdefeatcardinals_251013.jpg
07:41
Is Murray playing his last season in Arizona?
nbc_pft_chiefslionsbrawl_251013.jpg
14:13
Branch incites brawl between Lions, Chiefs

Latest Clips

nbc_dls_nascarplayoffsconvo_251013.jpg
02:50
Hamlin winning first Cup title would be good story
nbc_golf_burkostandrews_251013.jpg
05:38
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_251013.jpg
13:56
Smoltz: Mariners hung in ‘on adrenaline alone’
nbc_dps_dponjamesfranklin_251013.jpg
06:31
Losses in ‘meaningful’ games cost Franklin PSU job
oly_stm500m_williamwinv3_251011.jpg
03:04
Dandjinou flies to gold in men’s 500m in Montreal
jeeno.jpg
06:30
Thitikul’s growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
nbc_golf_standrews_251013.jpg
07:39
HLs: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_golf_tigersback_251013.jpg
04:56
Factors impacting Tiger’s seventh back surgery
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251013.jpg
01:35
Top shots and stats from Baycurrent Classic
nbc_dps_cfbtalk_251013.jpg
03:39
Indiana beating Oregon ‘surprise of the weekend’
nbc_dps_rickneuheiselinterview_251013.jpg
06:10
Ramifications of Franklin firing for Penn State
nbc_golf_caleagleVOD_251013.jpg
59
California’s Miravitlles sinks hole-out for eagle
dnp_nbc_nba_mannixfourV2_251001.jpg
04:00
Why Durant ‘is everything’ HOU could’ve asked for
nbc_pft_lionsnotd_251013.jpg
12:50
Unpacking Goff’s overturned TD against Chiefs
nbc_pft_chiefsbeatlions_251013.jpg
10:04
Chiefs ‘back down to no one’ after upending Lions
nbc_fnia_atlsfprev_251013.jpg
44
SF will be ‘different team’ minus Warner vs. ATL
nbc_psnff_shanesteichen_251012.jpg
55
Steichen details Colts’ pregame injuries to Dungy
nbc_nba_pg_denvlac_251012.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Clippers
nbc_psnff_newenglandpatculture_251013.jpg
01:27
Vrabel deserves ‘a lot of props’ for NE’s big step
nbc_nfl_tuacomments_251012.jpg
02:12
Harrison: Tua’s comments show Dolphins need new HC
nbc_nba_pg_gswvlal_251012.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Warriors vs. Lakers
nbc_psnff_chenalint_251012.jpg
07:04
Chiefs’ Chenal: SNF against Lions was a ‘must-win’
nbc_nfl_chrisjones_251012.jpg
02:05
KC’s Jones bounces back after mistake against JAX
nbc_snf_gamerecap_251012.jpg
02:47
Chiefs’ win over Lions shows ‘mental toughness’
nbc_snf_detkclitesv2_251012.jpg
52
Highlights: Chiefs’ stars shine in win over Lions
nbc_snf_kcpostgameints_251012.jpg
01:38
Mahomes on DET: ‘They can do the extracurriculars’
nbc_snf_detkcpostgamescuffle_251012.jpg
01:59
Branch ignites end-of-game scuffle on SNF
nbc_fnia_finalword_251012.jpg
02:42
Rodgers among Week 6’s top individual performers
Speed_round_raw.jpg
07:31
Speed Round: Week 6 word association
nbc_fnia_week6recap_251012.jpg
04:20
Seahawks ‘answered some questions’ in win vs. JAX