Watch Now
Vikings' Van Ginkel thriving in Flores' defense
Dan Le Batard, David Samson, and the rest of the Shipping Container react to Andrew Van Ginkel's stellar performance for the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in their win over the New York Jets.
Up Next
Diving deep on meaning in Adams’ Poe reference
Diving deep on meaning in Adams' Poe reference
Dan Le Batard was not expecting Davante Adams to post a picture of Edgar Allan Poe unprompted, but now that he has it's time to unpack what it could mean.
Watson’s contract situation is ‘worst in sports’
Watson's contract situation is 'worst in sports'
Louis Riddick joins Dan Patrick to unpack the losses for Buffalo and Pittsburgh in Week 5, Brian Flores' dominant defense in Minnesota, and what the Browns should do with Deshaun Watson.
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review several of their Week 5 takeaways, from the Giants' massive road win over the Seahawks to Sam Darnold defeating his former team in London.
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio assess where things went wrong for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers after falling to the Cardinals in stunning fashion in Week 5.
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5
Simms: 'I don't believe in the Bills' after Week 5
In an offense that lacks "upper-crust, top quality" pieces outside of Josh Allen, PFT says the Bills must reevaluate their gameplans after questionable decisions late against the Texans.
BAL looked like a ‘championship team’ vs. CIN
BAL looked like a 'championship team' vs. CIN
PFT praises the Ravens' explosiveness on the ground and through the air after Lamar Jackson willed Baltimore to a thrilling overtime win against division rival Cincinnati in Week 5.
Browns resist benching Watson amid declining play
Browns resist benching Watson amid declining play
Chris Simms and Mike Florio believe the Browns are too "stubborn" to bench Deshaun Watson, saying it's the only remaining option to attempt saving Cleveland's season.
Commanders’ Daniels deserves MVP consideration
Commanders' Daniels deserves MVP consideration
With another impressive game under his belt and the Commanders sitting at 4-1 atop the NFC East, rookie sensation Jayden Daniels is forcing his way into the NFL MVP race.
Can Burrow, Bengals recover from 1-4 start?
Can Burrow, Bengals recover from 1-4 start?
After a crushing overtime divisional loss to the Ravens, PFT ponders if Joe Burrow and the Bengals have enough time to save their season with a 1-4 record after Week 5.
Prescott was the ‘difference’ in Cowboys’ comeback
Prescott was the 'difference' in Cowboys' comeback
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Cowboys' come-from-behind win over the Steelers, including Dak Prescott leading the charge and the state of Dallas' backfield.
‘Door’s cracked open’ for Wilson to start in PIT
'Door's cracked open' for Wilson to start in PIT
PFT thinks the Steelers should seriously consider pivoting to Russell Wilson after Justin Fields' underwhelming outing leading Pittsburgh's "stagnant" offense against Dallas.