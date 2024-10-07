 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA football
Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes
Malachi Moore
Alabama safety Malachi Moore apologizes for his outburst late in loss to Vanderbilt
Quinn Ewers
Quinn Ewers is on track to return from injury as QB1 for No. 1 Texas against Oklahoma

Top Clips

nbc_oht_whatsnextaces_241007.jpg
Could Aces see wholesale changes to team’s core?
dls_liberty_mpx.jpg
Liberty show it’s their time by dispatching Aces
nbc_dlb_dadamseallenpoe_241007.jpg
Diving deep on meaning in Adams’ Poe reference

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA football
Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes
Malachi Moore
Alabama safety Malachi Moore apologizes for his outburst late in loss to Vanderbilt
Quinn Ewers
Quinn Ewers is on track to return from injury as QB1 for No. 1 Texas against Oklahoma

Top Clips

nbc_oht_whatsnextaces_241007.jpg
Could Aces see wholesale changes to team’s core?
dls_liberty_mpx.jpg
Liberty show it’s their time by dispatching Aces
nbc_dlb_dadamseallenpoe_241007.jpg
Diving deep on meaning in Adams’ Poe reference

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Vikings' Van Ginkel thriving in Flores' defense

October 7, 2024 02:21 PM
Dan Le Batard, David Samson, and the rest of the Shipping Container react to Andrew Van Ginkel's stellar performance for the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in their win over the New York Jets.
Up Next
nbc_dlb_dadamseallenpoe_241007.jpg
3:35
Diving deep on meaning in Adams’ Poe reference
Now Playing
nbc_dps_louisriddick_241007.jpg
14:14
Watson’s contract situation is ‘worst in sports’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
15:56
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
4:09
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
12:41
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ravens_241007.jpg
12:25
BAL looked like a ‘championship team’ vs. CIN
Now Playing
nbc_pft_browns_241007.jpg
10:07
Browns resist benching Watson amid declining play
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commanders_241007.jpg
4:28
Commanders’ Daniels deserves MVP consideration
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bengals_241007.jpg
7:56
Can Burrow, Bengals recover from 1-4 start?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysangle_241007.jpg
10:12
Prescott was the ‘difference’ in Cowboys’ comeback
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steelersoffense_241007.jpg
19:41
‘Door’s cracked open’ for Wilson to start in PIT
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_tolbertint_241006.jpg
7:57
Tolbert details how DAL drew up game-winning TD
Now Playing