Watch Now
Jets, Rodgers could be headed for 'mutual' split
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic details what led to the Jets firing GM Joe Douglas, highlighting the role owner Woody Johnson played and where the organization goes from here.
Up Next
PIT, WAS, CIN are biggest surprises of NFL season
PIT, WAS, CIN are biggest surprises of NFL season
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy reveal their picks across the AFC and NFC for biggest surprises of the NFL season so far, including the Bengals' 4-7 record, the Steelers' success, and much more.
Harrison a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist
Harrison a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist
Rodney Harrison reacts to being named a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 with Tony Dungy and notable others on the ballot.
Can Rams minimize Saquon, Eagles pass rush on SNF?
Can Rams minimize Saquon, Eagles pass rush on SNF?
The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Los Angeles to take face the Rams on SNF in Week 12, and Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison lay out the importance of minimizing Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' pass rush.
Timing of Jets firing Douglas questionable
Timing of Jets firing Douglas questionable
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison give their reactions to the Jets firing Joe Douglas, and Rodney offers a suggestion for the team's next GM.
Lions offense, Saquon eatin’ good ahead of Week 12
Lions offense, Saquon eatin' good ahead of Week 12
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy make their cases for who's Eatin' Good heading into NFL Week 12, highlighted by the Steelers' defense, Lions' offense and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
Elway on how difficult it is to assess rookie QBs
Elway on how difficult it is to assess rookie QBs
John Elway joins The Dan Patrick Show to share stories from his career, explain how tough it is to assess rookie quarterbacks and what teams could do to support them better, how he'd be in today's game as a QB, and more.
Are the Jets or Giants in better shape in the NFL?
Are the Jets or Giants in better shape in the NFL?
The Dan Patrick Show debates whether the Jets or the Giants are in better shape right now in the NFL, explains what cost Joe Douglas his general manager job, and why the Giants are headed for plenty of upheaval.
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the Chargers, Ravens, Broncos, Colts, Dolphins and Bengals to make the playoffs.
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
Nix 'surgically explosive' for Broncos as of late
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze Broncos' Bo Nix's recent stretch of success and how he has developed into a "surgically explosive" QB with a strong arm and swagger to his game.
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs
Chris Simms shares why the Bills handing K.C. its first loss of the season shows "it's different" this season and why the matchup has changed in Buffalo's favor given that they currently have more offensive weapons.
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss where it went wrong for Joe Douglas and the New York Jets, emphasizing why his firing ultimately came down to the "evaluation of coaches" over building a talented roster.