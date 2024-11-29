 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fort Myers Tipoff: Iowa State v South Carolina
No. 4 South Carolina, coming off rare loss, uses 32-0 run to roll past No. 15 Iowa State 76-36
NFL: Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals
Top five NFL injuries and contingency plans for Week 13
AZ3Y6778.png
Pug wins Best in Show at the 2024 National Dog Show

Top Clips

nbc_snf_gbpostgameint_241128.jpg
Packers enjoy turkey legs post-Thanksgiving win
nbc_snf_miahilltd_241128.jpg
McKinney tips ball into Hill’s hands for crazy TD
nbc_snf_miaachanetd_241128.jpg
Dolphins show signs of life with Achane TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fort Myers Tipoff: Iowa State v South Carolina
No. 4 South Carolina, coming off rare loss, uses 32-0 run to roll past No. 15 Iowa State 76-36
NFL: Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals
Top five NFL injuries and contingency plans for Week 13
AZ3Y6778.png
Pug wins Best in Show at the 2024 National Dog Show

Top Clips

nbc_snf_gbpostgameint_241128.jpg
Packers enjoy turkey legs post-Thanksgiving win
nbc_snf_miahilltd_241128.jpg
McKinney tips ball into Hill’s hands for crazy TD
nbc_snf_miaachanetd_241128.jpg
Dolphins show signs of life with Achane TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Packers stay hot for Thanksgiving win

November 28, 2024 11:40 PM
The Packers outscored the Dolphins 24-3 in the first half, and Miami was unable to overcome the deficit, leading Green Bay to a 30-17 Thanksgiving victory.
Up Next
nbc_snf_gbpostgameint_241128.jpg
4:21
Packers enjoy turkey legs post-Thanksgiving win
Now Playing
nbc_snf_miahilltd_241128.jpg
0:42
McKinney tips ball into Hill’s hands for crazy TD
Now Playing
nbc_snf_miaachanetd_241128.jpg
0:45
Dolphins show signs of life with Achane TD
Now Playing
nbc_snf_gbreedtd2_241128.jpg
0:46
Reed dodges defenders to rack up second TD
Now Playing
nbc_snf_gbreedtd_241128.jpg
0:48
Reed throws a dime to the outside for Reed TD
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_detcampbellpresser_241128.jpg
0:57
Campbell proud of his first DET Thanksgiving win
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ryanfitzpatrickinterview_241127.jpg
10:19
Fitzpatrick: Packers are ‘sleeper team’ in the NFC
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qblovehatev2_241127.jpg
8:42
Mayfield primed for big fantasy game vs. Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_pchate_241127.jpg
4:43
Lower expectations for Flowers, Pitts in Week 13
Now Playing
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
2:05
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
1:15
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
1:59
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos
Now Playing