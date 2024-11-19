Watch Now
NFL teams have 'eye on' Vrabel, Belichick
The Athletic Senior NFL insider Dianna Russini joins The Dan Le Batard Show to report on the NFL head-coaching cycle, future of Aaron Rodgers, plus they're joined by the agent of New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito.
Patrick: Time to accept Cowboys for who they are
Dan Patrick says it's "time to accept" the Dallas Cowboys for who they are after getting "embarrassed" in Week 11 by the Houston Texans and the bigger picture implications of the team's structure in a lost year.
Look to Moore, Watson on Week 12 waivers at WR
Matthew Berry and Co. run through their favorite WRs to target on Week 12 waivers, highlighting Elijah Moore, Christian Watson, and Quentin Johnston with favorable matchups ahead.
Berry ‘not ready’ to drop Estime despite committee
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight notable players to drop, most notably if they are off the Audric Estime train after underdelivering in Week 11.
No reason Nix should be available in fantasy
Bo Nix’s progression of late is “not a fluke,” and as fantasy’s QB4 over the last four weeks, he leads Matthew Berry’s Week 12 waiver wire targets that also includes Anthony Richardson and Drake Maye.
Does DeVito carry any fantasy upside for Giants?
With Tommy DeVito taking over under center for the Giants, Matthew Berry and Co. discuss if the signal-caller carries any fantasy upside for New York's playmakers.
Mixon shines on MNF; Stroud’s fantasy stock slips
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the fantasy storylines from Texans-Cowboys, including Joe Mixon’s three-TD night and if managers should move on from the likes of C.J. Stroud and Rico Dowdle.
Barkley MVP, Payton COY are futures to consider
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers make their case for a trio of future bets to consider, including Saquon Barkley MVP, Sean Payton COY, and the New York Jets win total.
Johnson, Ford provide insurance at RB in Week 12
Matthew Berry says Week 12 is not a time to “panic drop” RBs with slim pickings on the waiver wire, but managers in need of insurance should look to Jerome Ford, Roschon Johnson, among others.
Viable TEs on waiver wire led by Dissly, Ertz
Matthew Berry expects Will Dissly to continue progressing as a viable fantasy TE in the Chargers' offense, as well as Zach Ertz, who lead this week's adds for those in need of a boost in Week 12 and beyond.
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty reveal where they think teams in the NFC West will land at the end of the season.
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock
Mike Florio explains why it’s not a shock Daniel Jones got benched, but the Giants “disrupted the chain of football command” by turning to Tommy DeVito instead of Drew Lock.