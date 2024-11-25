Watch Now
Barkley, Jacobs continue excelling with new squads
Dan Patrick looks at key storylines following Week 12 action, including where Saquon Barkley stands in the MVP race, before debating the "worst" good teams in the NFL.
Mahomes thrives, Taylor struggles in Week 12
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the top fantasy football performers as well as those who fell flat during Week 12 of the NFL season.
Tagovailoa, Dolphins trending upward
The FFHH crew breaks down the fantasy football takeaways from the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots as well as the injuries to keep an eye on.
Pollard shines, Mixon struggles in TEN-HOU
Tony Pollard stepped up big time for the Titans, and Nico Collins was the only Texan to show up as Tennessee scored an upset win over Houston.
Jones breaks TD drought, Vikings beat Bears
Aaron Jones got his first touchdown in five games, Jordan Addison outperformed Justin Jefferson and Caleb Williams built more momentum in the Vikings’ win over the Bears.
Berry breaks down his soul-crushing weekend
Matthew Berry is down bad after a rough weekend that culminated with a heartbreaking Commanders loss that earned him some grief from Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher.
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
Mike Florio explains why officials shouldn't have allowed Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to "play games" with a penalty decision in the second half against the Rams on Sunday Night Football.
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
PFT details several reasons for concerns with the Chiefs after they just barely beat the Panthers in Week 12, while Bo Nix once again impressed as he and the Raiders defeated an AFC West rival.
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their superlatives after Week 12 of the NFL season, including the Buccaneers' blowout win against the Giants and the Dolphins breezing past a division foe.
Commanders, Texans lose Week 12 divisional battles
Chris Simms says C.J. Stroud "hasn't been himself" lately for a Texans team with major concerns after Week 12, while Jayden Daniels and the Commanders came "back to reality" a bit.
Assessing Barkley’s MVP case after SNF eruption
After compiling 302 scrimmage yards in a record-breaking SNF performance, PFT believes Saquon Barkley is clearly "trending upwards" in this year's MVP race as the Eagles hit their stride.
Vikings gave Bears too many chances in Week 12 win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms highlight which areas the Vikings can improve upon after their tight Week 12 win over the Bears, where Minnesota allowed its division rival to stay in the game too long.