Pickett connects with Freiermuth to extend lead
Kenny Pickett threads a pass to Pat Freiermuth in the back left corner of the end zone to extend the Steelers’ lead to 23-7 late in the third quarter against the Raiders.
Chargers, Herbert ‘bail out’ Staley
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley's decision to go for it on fourth down from his own 24-yard line scratched a lot of heads and the FNIA panel gives credit to his players for pulling off the win.
Cardinals neutralize Parsons to upset Cowboys
The FNIA crew react to the Arizona Cardinals pulling off the upset against the Dallas Cowboys and look at how they put defensive star Micah Parsons in compromising positions.
Mahomes, Jones lead KC to dominant win over CHI
The FNIA crew review Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and others in the Kansas City Chiefs' dominant Week 3 win and discuss the continued struggles for the Chicago Bears.
Are Jets in free fall after loss to Patriots?
The FNIA crew recaps the Patriots Week 3 win over the Jets, sharing why New York can "be better than they're playing" and how Aaron Rodgers can continue mentoring Zach Wilson.
MIA ‘clicking on all cylinders’ after dropping 70
The Dolphins are "clicking on all cylinders" after dropping 70 points in Week 3 against Denver, and the FNIA crew discuss the jump the team has made under Mike McDaniel and the state of the Broncos.
NFL Week 3 QB updates: Carr, Mahomes, Wilson
Mike Florio provides the latest on Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes and Zach Wilson coming out of the Week 3 slate of games.
Pickett finds Austin for TD to draw Steelers even
Kenny Pickett finds Calvin Austin deep over the middle of the field on third down, and the extra point draws the Steelers even with the Raiders 7-7 in the first quarter.
Adams catches clutch TD to give Raiders early lead
Jimmy Garoppolo finds Davante Adams down field on fourth-and-inches to put the Raiders up 7-0 after the extra point in the first quarter against the Steelers.
Mahomes asked more about Swift than his ankle
Mike Florio provides insight on Patrick Mahomes, after the QB injured his ankle in Week 3 against the Bears, but notes Mahomes was asked more questions about Taylor Swift being in the building than the injury.
Allen provides insight on LAC’s 4th down decision
Mike Florio shares insight into his conversation with Chargers' WR Keenan Allen after the team's controversial decision to go for it on fourth down late against the Vikings.
Jets are ‘stuck’ with no options besides Wilson
Mike Florio provides an update on where the Jets stand with Zach Wilson, after falling to the Patriots 10-15 in Week 3, and outlines why New York’s defense has to play perfect every week to try to stay afloat.