Can the Lions keep momentum going against Ravens?

October 20, 2023 09:06 AM
Detroit is searching for its first 6-1 start since 1956, but a big road test against the Ravens stands between them and the accomplishment. Peter King details why fans should believe in Jared Goff and the Lions.
