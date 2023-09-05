Watch Now
Chiefs must ‘up the ante’ to show Jones respect
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess why they don’t believe Chris Jones is trying to match or beat Aaron Donald’s contract and spell out what a fair deal looks like for the DT.
Up Next
Jets’ defense can be ‘historical’ for franchise
Jets’ defense can be ‘historical’ for franchise
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down how the Jets defense could stack up against some of the top defenses in NFL history this season.
AFC East QB update: Who are MIA, NE backup QBs?
AFC East QB update: Who are MIA, NE backup QBs?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news Mike White will back up Tua Tagovailoa, while the Patriots haven’t named Matt Corral QB2 at this point.
NFC South predictions: Where teams will finish
NFC South predictions: Where teams will finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on where they believe the Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints and Falcons will finish within the NFC South.
Sanders leads Colorado to upset No. 17 TCU
Sanders leads Colorado to upset No. 17 TCU
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why Deion Sanders is capable of leading men at any level and analyze the likelihood of him coaching in the NFL at some point.
Reich acknowledges ‘business side’ with Burns
Reich acknowledges ‘business side’ with Burns
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the logistics of Brian Burns not practicing and question at what point he’ll get back in gear.
Mahomes, Kelce weigh in on the Jones situation
Mahomes, Kelce weigh in on the Jones situation
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to recent comments from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce about having to prepare with the guys in the building and wanting their teammate back as soon as he’s able to be.
Bosa’s absence could be ‘anchor’ to 49ers’ record
Bosa’s absence could be 'anchor' to 49ers' record
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how Nick Bosa not competing or being at full strength to start the season could affect the 49ers’ playoff chances down the stretch in January.
Injuries shouldn’t impact Burrow’s extension talks
Injuries shouldn’t impact Burrow's extension talks
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss Joe Burrow returning to Bengals practice after missing nearly six weeks and explain why injuries shouldn’t impact his looming contract extension.
Confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering season
Confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering season
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss their confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering the 2023 season and explain why the 49ers could regret trading Trey Lance if their QB depth is tested.
Richardson named Colts captain amid Taylor saga
Richardson named Colts captain amid Taylor saga
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze the Colts' decision to name rookie QB Anthony Richardson one of their team captains and the latest on Jonathan Taylor's situation.
Reflecting on Brandt’s legendary NFL career
Reflecting on Brandt's legendary NFL career
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on former Cowboys executive Gil Brandt’s life after he passed away at 91, explaining why he is widely considered the ‘godfather of NFL scouting.’