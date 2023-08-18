 Skip navigation
Commanders officially name Howell starting QB

August 18, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons react to the announcement Ron Rivera will back Sam Howell as the starting QB over Jacoby Brissett.
