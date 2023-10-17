 Skip navigation
Cowboys should be ‘scheming’ for Lamb more often

October 17, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how Dak Prescott is distributing the ball and map out why the Cowboys should be maximizing CeeDee Lamb’s targets to get the most out of the Dallas offense.
