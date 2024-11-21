 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lockv2_241121.jpg
Lock addresses DeVito leapfrogging him to QB1
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_241121.jpg
What’s More Likely: Week 12 top storylines
nbc_pft_browns_241121.jpg
CLE has chance to change their perception vs. PIT

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lockv2_241121.jpg
Lock addresses DeVito leapfrogging him to QB1
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_241121.jpg
What’s More Likely: Week 12 top storylines
nbc_pft_browns_241121.jpg
CLE has chance to change their perception vs. PIT

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jones falls to QB4 on Giants’ depth chart

November 21, 2024 07:59 AM
Mike Florio explains why teams cannot totally freeze a player out without the player being on board, given Daniel Jones is now QB4.
Up Next
nbc_pft_lockv2_241121.jpg
3:52
Lock addresses DeVito leapfrogging him to QB1
Now Playing
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_241121.jpg
12:55
What’s More Likely: Week 12 top storylines
Now Playing
nbc_pft_browns_241121.jpg
5:02
CLE has chance to change their perception vs. PIT
Now Playing
nbc_pft_18games_241121.jpg
3:52
How 18 NFL games per season would affect playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_burglaries_241121.jpg
2:43
FBI is exploring burglaries of Mahomes, Kelce
Now Playing
nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
2:22
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
4:39
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
Now Playing
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
9:33
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jetsfiredouglas_241120.jpg
5:19
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgerscontractv2_241120.jpg
15:13
Jets organization is prone to a culture of leaks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_classactionlawsuit_241120.jpg
6:23
Why class action lawsuits are so easy to file
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_241120.jpg
3:45
PFT Draft: Non-QB Offensive Player of the Year
Now Playing