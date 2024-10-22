Watch Now
Examining Bucs’ decision making down the stretch
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why they’d be interested to know what factored into the Buccaneers’ decisions when they were down by 17 points.
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty react to the latest news out of San Francisco, discussing Brandon Aiyuk’s season-ending injury and Deebo Samuel being hospitalized with pneumonia.
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams reportedly facing a two-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances policy.
Chargers can’t expect to win with five FGs
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why the Chargers needed touchdowns against the Cardinals and how field goals won’t cut it against a strong team.
Murray stands out in the Cardinals’ victory
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how Kyler Murray and the Cardinals rallied to win against the Chargers and how Arizona is quietly improving in the rankings.
Andrews thrives alongside a composed Lamar
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty shed light on what a difference-maker Mark Andrews has been for the Ravens and how Lamar Jackson has helped tremendously by keeping a level head in high-pressure situations.
Belichick responds to Mayo calling Patriots ‘soft’
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty break down Bill Belichick's response to Jerod Mayo calling the New England Patriots "soft" after their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
Tua to continue playing without a guardian cap
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how he had an opportunity to get as comfortable as possible with wearing a guardian cap while he was out as well as question if he’s trying to convince himself he’s okay.
Why Chargers’ fumbles were so costly in Week 7
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack why the ball turning loose near the end zone is so risky, as well as how offensive players are not the best positioned to try to make a tackle after a turnover.
Mayfield needed to be ‘precise and patient’
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dive into how Baker Mayfield approached the Baltimore defense.
Ravens’ variety of weapons is hard to stop
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack the fact Lamar Jackson is 23-1 against NFC teams and spell out how the Ravens have found their stride this season.
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
PFT believes the Chiefs have a "mental advantage" over the 49ers after their Week 7 Super Bowl rematch, where Patrick Mahomes & Co. proved they're "inevitable."