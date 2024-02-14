 Skip navigation
Why Belichick wouldn't have fit with Falcons

February 14, 2024 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank's comments where he attempted to set the record straight about his head coach interviews with Bill Belichick.
