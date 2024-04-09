Watch Now
How DAL should approach Lamb, Parsons, Prescott
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out how the Cowboys need to sort through contract situations for CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott.
Up Next
Where does Miami stand in Tua’s contract talks?
Where does Miami stand in Tua's contract talks?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question how many other QBs could do what Tua Tagovailoa is doing in a Mike McDaniel offense and where his contract conversations stand.
PFT Draft: NFL’s best little brothers
PFT Draft: NFL's best little brothers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on all the brothers in the NFL and name their favorites.
Donald hated playing Eagles because of Kelce
Donald hated playing Eagles because of Kelce
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Aaron Donald's remarks about playing against Jason Kelce and comment on how "loose" the former DT seems.
Simms provides insight on ’24 Draft DT rankings
Simms provides insight on ’24 Draft DT rankings
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why he ranked Byron Murphy II over Darius Robinson, how DeWayne Carter landed in Tier 2 and more.
Scale of 1-10: Likelihood of extensions for WRs
Scale of 1-10: Likelihood of extensions for WRs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of "Scale of 1-10" for extensions before the 2024 season starts for Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Mayo: Pats’ rebuild is a process, more than a QB
Mayo: Pats' rebuild is a process, more than a QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how efficiently the Patriots will be able to rebuild and question if they could pull off what the Texans have.
Cowboys are ‘getting exasperated’ with Parsons
Cowboys are 'getting exasperated' with Parsons
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack a report that Micah Parsons has "worn thin" with the Cowboys and how Dallas should approach the issue.
Lamb is not expected at voluntary spring workouts
Lamb is not expected at voluntary spring workouts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why CeeDee Lamb deserves more, especially coming off his best season yet in 2023.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five DT prospects
Simms' '24 draft rankings: Top five DT prospects
Chris Simms reveals his three tiers for defensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft, with Texas' Byron Murphy II atop the list.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 4 Jer’Zhan Newton
Simms' DT draft rankings: No. 4 Jer'Zhan Newton
Chris Simms breaks down the game of Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton, explaining why the Illinois product is a solid prospect but not in the "elite" tier of 2024 DTs.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 5 Ruke Orhorhoro
Simms' DT draft rankings: No. 5 Ruke Orhorhoro
Chris Simms analyzes the game of Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro, explaining what makes him an intriguing defensive tackle prospect.