 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Four QB prospects to visit Commanders on same day

April 17, 2024 10:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. would all visit the Commanders on the same day and discuss how this could hurt their time with the team.
Up Next
nbc_pft_competitiveafc_240517.jpg
8:03
How competitive will AFC West be in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_caitlinclark_240417.jpg
1:16
Clark tops NFL players in draft-night jersey sales
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bidwll_240417.jpg
6:42
McDonough’s lawyer tees off on ‘horrible’ Bidwill
Now Playing
nbc_pft_trevorlawrence_240417.jpg
9:07
Lawrence has had ‘some conversations’ on contract
Now Playing
nbc_pft_afcwestdraftneeds_240417.jpg
11:18
Raiders, Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers top draft needs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphinsqbs_240417.jpg
14:10
Dolphins are not looking to draft a QB in Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysnextyear_240417.jpg
3:33
Will the Cowboys ‘blow up’ roster next year?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysjones_240517.jpg
24:27
Defining what ‘all in’ means to the Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_pft_oconnellqb_240416.jpg
4:02
Vikings are focused on landscape of whole QB class
Now Playing
nbc_pft_giantsdraft_240416.jpg
8:08
Analyzing Giants’ draft predicament at No. 6
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hockenson_240416.jpg
6:58
Unpacking concerns of hit that injured Hockenson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_iconicvoices_240416.jpg
4:01
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL voices
Now Playing