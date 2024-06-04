Watch Now
Unpacking Jefferson deal from start to finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recall why the Vikings elected to let the draft play out before trying to get a deal done with Justin Jefferson, how Malik Nabers was a factor and more.
Next steps for Chase, Lamb after Jefferson deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out how the Justin Jefferson deal affects Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb as valuable non-QBs awaiting new deals.
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence lands just outside the top 10 in Chris Simms' Top 40 QB Countdown, with Simms wondering how the 24-year-old can adjust when leading his offense through rough stretches.
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 12, Kirk Cousins
Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins slots in at No. 12, part of the "Wild Cards" tier, on Chris Simms' Top 40 QB Countdown, as Simms discusses how the ex-Minnesota Vikings signal-caller will adapt to his new environment.
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 13, Jordan Love
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Jordan Love landed No. 13 in the "Wild Cards" tier, edging Aaron Rodgers who was listed No. 14.
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 14, Aaron Rodgers
Chris Simms thinks prime Aaron Rodgers was the most talented quarterback ever, but coming off injury and now in his 40s, the New York Jets QB is part of Simms' "Wild Cards" tier in his Top 40 QB ranking, at No. 14.
Bengals 'on a mission' to return to NFL playoffs
Chris Simms examines the latest odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for non-playoff teams to make the 2024 NFL playoffs, eyeing the Bengals and Falcons at the top of the board, as well as a pair of AFC South teams.
Vikings avoid distractions with Jefferson deal
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed assess the fallout from Justin Jefferson's historic deal with the Vikings, explaining how it impacts other star WRs and helps Minnesota avoid offseason distractions.
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
Mike Florio wonders which star NFL wide receiver will get paid next, with Justin Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings deal a new target for the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase.
'Wasn't easy to get here' for Vikings, Jefferson
Mike Florio reacts to Justin Jefferson's historic extension with the Vikings, which comes on the heels of question marks about the star wide receiver's future in Minnesota given his price tag.
PFT PM Mailbag: Previous Jefferson trade rumors
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions about the Cowboys' move to wait on CeeDee Lamb, reflect on previous Justin Jefferson trade rumors and more.
Giants reportedly are expecting Waller to retire
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the likely news that Darren Waller will retire ahead of the Giants mandatory minicamp.