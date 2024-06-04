 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jamarrchase_240604.jpg
Next steps for Chase, Lamb after Jefferson deal
nbc_pft_jeffersondeal_240604.jpg
Unpacking Jefferson deal from start to finish
nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jamarrchase_240604.jpg
Next steps for Chase, Lamb after Jefferson deal
nbc_pft_jeffersondeal_240604.jpg
Unpacking Jefferson deal from start to finish
nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Unpacking Jefferson deal from start to finish

June 4, 2024 07:39 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recall why the Vikings elected to let the draft play out before trying to get a deal done with Justin Jefferson, how Malik Nabers was a factor and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_jamarrchase_240604.jpg
7:03
Next steps for Chase, Lamb after Jefferson deal
Now Playing
nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
14:36
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence
Now Playing
nbc_csu_kirkv2_240603.jpg
13:12
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 12, Kirk Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jordanlove_240603.jpg
16:38
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 13, Jordan Love
Now Playing
nbc_simms_aaronrodgers_240603__136765.jpg
11:44
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 14, Aaron Rodgers
Now Playing
burrow.jpg
3:20
Bengals ‘on a mission’ to return to NFL playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jjdeal_240603.jpg
6:56
Vikings avoid distractions with Jefferson deal
Now Playing
nbc_pft_whogetspaid_240603__796707.jpg
5:48
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jeffersondeal_240603.jpg
7:51
‘Wasn’t easy to get here’ for Vikings, Jefferson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbag_240603.jpg
4:13
PFT PM Mailbag: Previous Jefferson trade rumors
Now Playing
nbc_pft_darrenwaller_240603.jpg
0:41
Giants reportedly are expecting Waller to retire
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mcmanus_240603.jpg
5:29
Commanders release McManus after lawsuit
Now Playing