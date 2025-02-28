 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_notampering_250228.jpg
NFL: There’s no tampering between Brady, Stafford
nbc_pft_smithtag_250228.jpg
Chiefs will place franchise tag on Smith
nbc_csu_acarternosurgeryv3_250227.jpg
Carter will not require surgery on foot

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_notampering_250228.jpg
NFL: There’s no tampering between Brady, Stafford
nbc_pft_smithtag_250228.jpg
Chiefs will place franchise tag on Smith
nbc_csu_acarternosurgeryv3_250227.jpg
Carter will not require surgery on foot

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chiefs will place franchise tag on Smith

February 28, 2025 07:39 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the Chiefs’ move to franchise tag Trey Smith and why they wouldn’t rule out a potential tag-and-trade move down the road.