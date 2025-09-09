 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_hurtniners_250909.jpg
At some point ‘injury bug’ is more than ‘bad luck’
nbc_pft_giantssched_250909.jpg
Florio: Giants ‘not good enough’ for 2025 schedule
nbc_pft_dolphins_250909.jpg
McDaniel is moving towards hot seat quickly

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
McDaniel is moving towards hot seat quickly

September 9, 2025 08:36 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why at a certain point the only one left to blame is the head coach and explain why the Dolphins are as bad as they looked in Week 1.

nbc_pft_hurtniners_250909.jpg
03:37
At some point ‘injury bug’ is more than ‘bad luck’
nbc_pft_giantssched_250909.jpg
04:05
Florio: Giants ‘not good enough’ for 2025 schedule
nbc_pft_dart_250909.jpg
12:52
Examining when Giants could turn to Dart at QB
nbc_pft_exciting1stweek_250909.jpg
08:18
Thrilling Week 1 wraps with epic comeback
nbc_pft_koconjj_250909.jpg
06:35
Areas of concern for Vikings despite comeback win
nbc_pft_bearswentwrong_250909.jpg
12:55
Johnson makes critical late game management error
nbc_pft_jeffersonhappy_250909.jpg
03:47
Vikings’ pure emotion, positive energy are evident
nbc_roto_rodgers_250908.jpg
01:28
Rodgers can be a top 15 to top 18 QB in fantasy
nbc_bte_seahawkssteelers_250908.jpg
01:58
Rodgers could be in for a ‘long day’ vs. Seattle
nbc_bte_ramstitans_250908.jpg
01:45
‘Hammer the under’ on Rams vs. Titans in Week 2
nbc_bte_brownsravens_250908.jpg
01:41
Are the Browns a sneaky pick against the Ravens?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250908.jpg
02:12
Last call bets for Vikings-Bears on MNF Week 1
nbc_berry_sundayscaries_250908.jpg
46
Collins giving FFHH the Sunday Scaries Week 1
nbc_berry_weekendwarriors_250908.jpg
03:51
Egbuka, Harrison Jr. lead Week 1 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_dolphinscoltsrecap_250908.jpg
08:52
Will Dolphins be torn down; Jones top 12 QB?
nbc_berry_49ers_250908.jpg
03:47
It may be time to sell high on McCaffrey
nbc_ffhh_steelersjetsrecap_250908.jpg
08:18
Is Rodgers’ 4 passing TDs news or noise?
nbc_berry_lionspackers_250908(1).jpg
06:34
Lack of run game is concerning for Lions
nbc_ffhh_snfreacp_250908.jpg
07:21
Is Coleman a viable flex; Panic on Andrews?
nbc_berry_bengals_250908(1).jpg
05:08
Bengals sputter again Week 1; CLE options emerge
nbc_bte_giantscowboys_250908.jpg
02:15
‘Electric’ Cowboys defense can keep Giants at bay
nbc_bte_eagleschiefs_250908.jpg
02:07
Chiefs have skill position issues versus Eagles
nbc_bte_commanderspackers_250908.jpg
02:03
Commanders have best QB in matchup with Packers
nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
04:28
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_csu_chargers_250908.jpg
04:15
Herbert made ‘the biggest statement’ of Week 1
nbc_csu_eaglescowboysv2_250908.jpg
02:25
Cowboys can be ‘a pain in the butt’ in the NFC
nbc_csu_fullpod_250908.jpg
18:28
Week 1 leftovers: Chargers impress, Colts stunner
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
04:35
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
01:42
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings
nbc_pft_rodgerscomments_250908.jpg
06:56
Rodgers takes satisfaction from beating Jets

