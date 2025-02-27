 Skip navigation
Loomis feels Saints ‘can win with’ Carr
Stafford reportedly met with Brady in Montana
Potential issues if Brady did meet with Stafford

Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Loomis feels Saints ‘can win with’ Carr

February 27, 2025 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Derek Carr has to be phenomenal if the Saints hold onto him and why New Orleans doesn’t have many other QB options.