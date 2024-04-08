Watch Now
Simms' '24 draft rankings: Top five DT prospects
Chris Simms reveals his three tiers for defensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft, with Texas' Byron Murphy II atop the list.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 4 Jer’Zhan Newton
Chris Simms breaks down the game of Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton, explaining why the Illinois product is a solid prospect but not in the "elite" tier of 2024 DTs.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 5 Ruke Orhorhoro
Chris Simms analyzes the game of Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro, explaining what makes him an intriguing defensive tackle prospect.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 2 Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson out of Missouri is Chris Simms' No. 2 DT in the 2024 NFL Draft class, due to his versatility and physicality.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 3 DeWayne Carter
Chris Simms breaks down why DeWayne Carter's explosiveness makes him a top DT prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 1 Byron Murphy II
Chris Simms explains why Byron Murphy II has all the tools to thrive at the NFL level, making the Texas product the No. 1 player on his DT NFL draft board.
Kelce and Johnson participate in WrestleMania XL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson appearing in WrestleMania XL and discuss how Kelce was the only one doing anything that could be perceived as potentially dangerous.
What’s More Likely: Solar eclipse edition
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “What’s More Likely” to evaluate if Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins will eclipse expectations, if the Patriots or Panthers defense is closer to totality and more.
NFL players with biggest weight on their shoulders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms honor Caitlin Clark by naming which NFL players are pulling the most weight and under pressure entering next season.
Allen reportedly ‘snapped’ at Diggs after Week 1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on why the Bills reporter didn’t put that information out during the season and question what could have prompted the interaction between Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.
Vikings, Bears, Packers, Lions top draft needs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the NFC North to identify the biggest draft needs for each team, including interior O-Line in Minnesota, D-Line in Chicago and more.
Spielman thinks Vikings could overpay for McCarthy
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on former Vikings GM Rick Spielman’s prediction about what the organization would be willing to do in order to draft J.J. McCarthy.