 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandongraham_240606.jpg
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
nbc_pft_cameronsutton_240606.jpg
How PIT is approaching Sutton’s off-field issue
nbc_pft_ryankelly_240606.jpg
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandongraham_240606.jpg
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
nbc_pft_cameronsutton_240606.jpg
How PIT is approaching Sutton’s off-field issue
nbc_pft_ryankelly_240606.jpg
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

OBJ can have 'an impactful year' with Dolphins

June 6, 2024 08:28 AM
Although Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to practice with the Dolphins, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how he can be a valuable asset alongside Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.
Up Next
nbc_pft_brandongraham_240606.jpg
7:02
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cameronsutton_240606.jpg
4:14
How PIT is approaching Sutton’s off-field issue
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ryankelly_240606.jpg
4:22
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule
Now Playing
nbc_pft_grahamonnewcoaches_240606.jpg
8:21
Graham praises Roseman for fixing coaching staff
Now Playing
nbc_pft_smithonoffense_240606.jpg
5:18
Moore is giving the Eagles offense a ‘fresh start’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vrabel_240606.jpg
7:03
Browns are getting their money’s worth with Vrabel
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jeffersonvikings_240606.jpg
18:52
O’Connell: Vikings never discussed Jefferson trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tuatakecharge_240606.jpg
5:21
Tua could benefit from having more of an edge
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tuaweightloss_240606.jpg
13:52
Tua is ‘finding another level of his game’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cjstroud_240605.jpg
17:27
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nfceastodds_240605.jpg
3:32
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dakprescott_240605.jpg
16:38
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 8, Dak Prescott
Now Playing