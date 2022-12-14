 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year candidates

December 14, 2022 09:04 AM
From Nick Sirianni leading the Eagles to a stunning year to Kyle Shanahan keeping the 49ers afloat after a boatload of QB injuries, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name who they believe is most deserving for Coach of the Year.
