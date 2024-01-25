 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Report: Falcons to hire Morris as head coach

January 25, 2024 05:43 PM
Mike Florio reacts to the Atlanta Falcons reportedly hiring Raheem Morris as their new head coach following his stint as defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_belichick_240125.jpg
6:56
What happens to Belichick after ATL hires Morris?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_morris_240125.jpg
3:22
Report: Falcons to hire Morris as head coach
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_canalespanthers_240125.jpg
5:49
Panthers reportedly in on Canales as head coach
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chargershireharbaugh_240124.jpg
4:13
Harbaugh is heading to the Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpmfullep_240122.jpg
11:31
Purdy: 49ers wanted to name Brady 2023 starter
Now Playing
nbc_simms_gbvsfpreview_240118.jpg
8:05
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_houvbalpreview_240118.jpg
12:41
Divisional Round preview: Texans vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_simms_kcvbufpreview_240118.jpg
8:39
Divisional Round preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_tbvdetpreview_240118.jpg
8:18
Divisional Round preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_240118.jpg
1:19
Chiefs, Bucs lead Divisional Round best bets
Now Playing