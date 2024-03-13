 Skip navigation
Why Queen will have ‘great value’ for Steelers

March 13, 2024 08:26 AM
Patrick Queen reportedly has agreed to a three-year deal with the Steelers, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how this will make Steelers-Ravens even more “spicy” than they already were.
