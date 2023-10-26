 Skip navigation
Smith ‘is flat out wrong’ about Bijan situation

October 26, 2023 09:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree that Arthur Smith’s lack of clarity on Bijan Robinson in Week 7 is a warning to the NFL to protect the game’s integrity.
