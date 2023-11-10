Watch Now
Trading Dobbs to MIN was 'useless' for Cardinals
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the current trouble within the Cardinals organization and explain why trading QB Josh Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings was not a smart move.
Up Next
Battle of defenses as Browns take on Ravens
Battle of defenses as Browns take on Ravens
Ahead of the Week 10 Browns-Ravens matchup, Mike Florio and Peter King explain why they believe the Baltimore defense has the upper hand after an "oppressive" performance vs. the Seahawks last week.
Can Dobbs lead MIN to success again vs. Saints?
Can Dobbs lead MIN to success again vs. Saints?
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss their confidence level in Josh Dobbs against the Saints in Week 10 after the QB has had a full week to prepare for the matchup.
Unpacking the stakes in 49ers-Jags AFC matchup
Unpacking the stakes in 49ers-Jags AFC matchup
Ahead of the 49ers-Jaguars game, Mike Florio and Peter King discuss San Francisco trying to secure home-field advantage in the AFC and Jacksonville fighting to contend in the conference.
Bears boost draft status with TNF win vs. Panthers
Bears boost draft status with TNF win vs. Panthers
Peter King gives his takeaways from a significant win for the Bears vs. the Panthers on TNF because Chicago owns Carolina's 2024 first-round draft pick.
What is the future of NFL’s international games?
What is the future of NFL's international games?
Following his trip to Germany for the Dolphins-Chiefs game, Peter King recounts the current state of the NFL in Germany and Mike Florio explains how the league can work more abroad games into the schedule.
Week 10 preview: Broncos vs. Bills
Week 10 preview: Broncos vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio dive into the Week 10 Monday matchup between the Denver Broncos and the four-loss Buffalo Bills whose playoff hopes are in danger if they add too many more to that tally.
BAL, PIT, ATL, DET among NFL Week 10’s best bets
BAL, PIT, ATL, DET among NFL Week 10's best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio agree on the Steelers improving to 6-3, the Cowboys covering the spread vs. the Giants and more in their NFL Week 10 best bets.
Week 10 preview: Jets vs. Raiders
Week 10 preview: Jets vs. Raiders
The Jets and Raiders have plenty to play for when they meet in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football, creating plenty of intrigue in Las Vegas between two evenly matched football teams.
Week 10 preview: Commanders vs. Seahawks
Week 10 preview: Commanders vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the Week 10 matchup between the Commanders and Seahawks, and analyze the recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball for Seattle.
Week 10 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
Week 10 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
The Giants playing against the Cowboys in Dallas features the biggest spread not only of the week, but of the season, and Mike Florio anticipates the contest to be as ugly as predicted, while Chris Simms isn't so sure.
Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Chargers
Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview what should be a showcase of two dynamic offenses when the Detroit Lions travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.