When Cook realized career with Vikings was over
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Dalvin Cook’s explanation on when he saw the writing on the wall in Minnesota last season and map out what type of team dynamic he could thrive in moving forward.
Why Stefanski is on hot seat in CLE, not Watson
While Jimmy Haslam declines to call it a “now-or-never season” for Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why if Deshaun Watson doesn’t show progress, it’ll fall on Stefanski.
How Watson’s suspension has changed him
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Deshaun Watson’s reflection on his suspension and examine how it’s different than adversity caused by suffering an injury.
Martin sends message by missing DAL’s team flight
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how Zack Martin reportedly not being on the team flight to Oxnard for training camp should catch the Cowboys' attention and not be taken lightly.
Peters signs a one-year deal with the Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Marcus Peters was a “necessary” move for the Raiders and how he’ll bring an edge to the team’s defense from a cultural perspective.
PFT plays The Grid: Pro Football Talk Edition
Mike Florio and Chris Simms try to solve a special puzzle The Grid put together just for PFT Live.
Gardner-Johnson reportedly avoids knee damage
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why it’s vital for C.J. Gardner-Johnson to be healthy next season, after reportedly avoiding structural damage to his knee.
Mahomes spells out his definition of a dynasty
While Patrick Mahomes doesn’t believe the Chiefs are a dynasty yet, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what makes a true dynasty and if he’ll be able to get more Super Bowl wins than Tom Brady.
Hill reaches settlement to resolve marina incident
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the legal components of Tyreek Hill’s settlement, following the Miami marina situation, and question if the league will take action.
Jets to wear ‘Legacy White’ uniform during Week 1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look a the Jets’ “Legacy White” uniform, which they’ll wear Week 1 for MNF against the Bills.
Toney expected to be back for start of season
Although Kadarius Toney should be back to start the season, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if he’ll be at 100% and at what point repetitive lower-body injuries could plague the WR’s abilities.
How RBs can put pressure on NFL next offseason
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Dalvin Cook’s insight on the RB market and discuss when their best opportunity will be to band together and demand change.