Watch Now
Who will win Super Bowl 56?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their Super Bowl predictions and analyze how the game may unfold on Sunday.
Up Next
PFT PM Mailbag: What’s behind Chiefs’ troubles?
PFT PM Mailbag: What's behind Chiefs' troubles?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to answer your questions about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, Bill Belichick's legacy and more.
What could Belichick, Patriots’ divorce look like?
What could Belichick, Patriots' divorce look like?
Mike Florio lays out various ways Bill Belichick's reportedly predetermined split with the Patriots and Robert Kraft could play out and where the Canton-bound head coach might go next.
NFLPA must be ‘aggressive’ with Watt’s review
NFLPA must be 'aggressive' with Watt's review
Mike Florio discusses the NFL and NFLPA's review of T.J. Watt's recent concussion and why players must be treated as "patients" by teams when concussions and other injuries arise.
Prescott resurrecting career favorable for Jones
Prescott resurrecting career favorable for Jones
Mike Florio details why the Cowboys are in a difficult contractual position with Dak Prescott, but given his MVP-caliber play this season for Dallas, why it may make things easier for Jerry Jones in the long run.
Toney play illustrates officiating inconsistencies
Toney play illustrates officiating inconsistencies
Mike Florio thinks the NFL should tear down its officiating and build it back up with all technology at their disposal, and offers up his suggestions for how the Kadarius Toney offside can be officiated in the future.
49ers, Eagles headline best bets to win NFC
49ers, Eagles headline best bets to win NFC
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down the betting odds to win the NFC (per DraftKings Sportsbook), and explain why the 49ers, Eagles and Cowboys are all strong bets to finish atop the conference.
Cowboys have made ‘phenomenal’ offensive changes
Cowboys have made 'phenomenal' offensive changes
Chris Simms discusses Dak Prescott's recent play and praises Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's offensive changes, which have allowed Prescott to flourish in the offense.
How the Titans’ Tampa 2 slowed down the Dolphins
How the Titans' Tampa 2 slowed down the Dolphins
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down the Miami Dolphins' collapse vs. the Tennessee Titans and explain how Mike Vrabel was able to slow down the dynamic Mike McDaniel-led offense.
NFL voting to increase minimum international games
NFL voting to increase minimum international games
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they would be shocked if the vote to increase the minimum number of international games from four to eight doesn’t pass.
PFT Draft: Top games remaining in final four weeks
PFT Draft: Top games remaining in final four weeks
From the Ravens taking on the 49ers to the Cowboys squaring up against the Dolphins, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which games they’re most looking forward to for the rest of the regular season.
Daboll cuts off question comparing DeVito to Brady
Daboll cuts off question comparing DeVito to Brady
Mike Florio and Chris Simms don’t believe Tommy DeVito and Tom Brady is a fair comparison, but question how Giants fans will react next season if Daniel Jones struggles.
Kraft reportedly has made decision on Belichick
Kraft reportedly has made decision on Belichick
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the report surrounding Bill Belichick’s future, including why Robert Kraft came to that decision after the Week 10 loss to the Colts and how the head coach will react to the news.